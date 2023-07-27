Nurburgring up next for Angus Lamborghini racer Mitchell in hectic summer spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Nurburgring up next for Angus Lamborghini racer Mitchell in hectic summer spell

Forfar racer Sandy Mitchell heads to the Nurburgring in Germany after a podium performance in the Portuguese sunshine last weekend.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell contemplates the challenge of the Nurburgring. Image: McMedia
Sandy Mitchell contemplates the challenge of the Nurburgring. Image: McMedia

Fresh from a blistering Portugal podium, Lamborghini factory ace Sandy Mitchell is in action at another of Europe’s epic racetracks this weekend.

And the 23-year-old Angus driver hopes the penultimate round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe series may finally bring the slice of luck he believes his team deserves.

The Forfar star will again team up with fellow Lambo factory drivers, Italian Marco Mapelli and Frenchman Franck Perera in the No. 6 Huracan GT3 Evo2 prepared by the California-based K-PAX Racing team.

K-PAX Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
The No. 6 K-PAX Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2. Image: McMedia

It’s part of a double-pronged programme alongside the 2023 British GT Championship which reaped a strong third-place at Portimao in the Algarve at the weekend.

Mitchell is looking forward to returning to the 3.199-mile German track where he last raced in 2020.

“It’s a circuit I don’t know too well, having only raced on it once – but it’s a fun track,” he said.

“I enjoy it, especially the middle section of the lap which flows really well.

“It’s a circuit you can overtake on as well, so it should be exciting.”

Three-hour race

And the change in format this weekend will impact on the way he and the whole team approach the race.

“We’re back to the three-hour format at the Nurburgring, which is a massive change from the 24-hours we did last time at Spa, and the six-hours we did before that at Paul Ricard,” he said.

“So in comparison it’s going to feel quite short.

“Because of that, qualifying will again be important, so we’ll be focusing a bit more on that than we were at Spa.”

Sandy Mitchell and Shaun Balfe in British GT.
Sandy Mitchell and Shaun Balfe were among the British GT silverware at Portimao last weekend. Image: McMedia

And after a run of bad luck, Mitchell and K-PAX are hoping for a change in fortune.

“Overall our pace has been excellent this season but we’ve had technical misfortunes, completely outwith our control, a couple of times.

“It’s is a real shame because we’ve regularly been fighting in the top five and battling for podium finishes.

“In all the races in the championship the season, we’ve put together really strong performances.

“That’s massive given we’re competing against all the factory drivers and cars.

“So to be fighting up there is really good.

“Naturally we’ll be doing more of that this weekend. I just hope we get a little bit more luck than we’ve had so far this season.”

More from Other sports

Sandy Mitchell soaks rival Jonny Adam in the Portimao podium celebration. Image: McMedia
Courier country racers Adam and Mitchell star in British GT's sun-kissed Portuguese away day
The fourth Forfar triathlon drew a capacity entry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures as capacity field of 240 athletes tackle fourth Forfar triathlon
Eilish McColgan with her gold medal after winning the women's 10,000m at last year's Commonwealth Games. Image: PA.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scale back the Commonwealth Games to give them a chance to survive
Jordan Spieth in Carnoustie during The Open in 2018.
Open champion Jordan Spieth's career took hair-raising turn after Carnoustie barber visit
The No.78 Black Bull Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2. Image: McMedia
Mitchell plans to sizzle in Portuguese sun as British GT heads to continent
Jonny O'Mara was starring in his first Wimbledon semi-final. Image: PA
Arbroath ace Jonny O'Mara suffers Wimbledon semi-final heartbreak after brave 3-sets battle
Jonny O'Mara is into a Wimbledon semi-final. Image: PA
3 Jonny O'Mara talking points as Arbroath tennis ace reaches Wimbledon semi-final
Charlie Robertson with sister Kirsty (L) and brother Harry (R). Images: Alison Robertson.
Mum of Angus tennis starlet reveals pride at son’s Wimbledon exploits
Charlie Robertson in action during his boys singles match on day six of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 8, 2023.
Dundee's Charlie Robertson on 'amazing' Wimbledon experience ahead of rematch
Chloe Grant was pulled from the wreckage of her car after Saturday's terrifying crash. Image: Gregory Heirman
Perth racing prodigy Chloe Grant escapes unhurt after horror F1 Academy crash