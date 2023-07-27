Bertie Mooney’s: Dundee pub hopes to open basement speakeasy bar

A Dundee city centre pub is hoping to open a basement speakeasy bar later this year.

The bosses of Bertie Mooney’s on Commercial Street have lodged an application to convert the basement of the premises into a public bar area.

Speaking about the application, a spokesperson for City Centre Pubs Dundee – the parent company of Bertie Mooney’s – said a ‘speakeasy’ was planned for the space.

It’s hoped the bar will be similar to the former Capone’s Speakeasy in 172 At The Caird, which closed last year.

Speakeasies came to prominence during the prohibition era of the 1920s and were places where alcoholic beverages were illegally sold.

The spokesperson said: “We had a speakeasy at The Caird and we want to do the same thing here.

“It’s not a massive space but can hold around 30 to 40 people.

“It will be something different – you will go downstairs and through a telephone box at the entrance.

“There will be cocktails and sharing platters on offer.”

Bertie Mooney’s bosses hope the speakeasy could be open by the end of the year, just in time for the festive party season.

The spokesperson added: “We have applied for the building warrant just now, then we will apply to have the licence altered.

“It would be ideal to have it open by Christmas, so maybe November or December, but it depends on the planning process.”

Bertie Mooney’s revamped

Bertie Mooney’s – formerly Nicholl’s – was revamped and rebranded last year by owner Jimmy Marr.

The features Tayside’s only Tennent’s tank lager, with three massive copper tanks which sit on top a purpose-built bar – each capable of storing up to 880 pints.

The plans for Bertie Mooney’s come a little under a year since the The Caird bar and restaurant, which was home to the 1920s style Capone’s Speakeasy, shut down.

Its sudden closure was blamed on rising energy and supplier costs, combined with the cost of living crisis and a volatile employment market.