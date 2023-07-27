Bertie Mooney’s: Dundee pub hopes to open basement speakeasy bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bertie Mooney’s: Dundee pub hopes to open basement speakeasy bar

Bosses of the Commercial Street pub have lodged an application to convert the basement of the premises into a public bar area. 

By Laura Devlin
Bertie Mooney's on Commercial Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Bertie Mooney's on Commercial Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A Dundee city centre pub is hoping to open a basement speakeasy bar later this year.

The bosses of Bertie Mooney’s on Commercial Street have lodged an application to convert the basement of the premises into a public bar area.

Speaking about the application, a spokesperson for City Centre Pubs Dundee – the parent company of Bertie Mooney’s – said a ‘speakeasy’ was planned for the space.

It’s hoped the bar will be similar to the former Capone’s Speakeasy in 172 At The Caird, which closed last year.

Speakeasies came to prominence during the prohibition era of the 1920s and were places where alcoholic beverages were illegally sold.

The spokesperson said: “We had a speakeasy at The Caird and we want to do the same thing here.

“It’s not a massive space but can hold around 30 to 40 people.

The inside of Bertie Mooney’s, which opened last year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“It will be something different – you will go downstairs and through a telephone box at the entrance.

“There will be cocktails and sharing platters on offer.”

Bertie Mooney’s bosses hope the speakeasy could be open by the end of the year, just in time for the festive party season.

The spokesperson added: “We have applied for the building warrant just now, then we will apply to have the licence altered.

“It would be ideal to have it open by Christmas, so maybe November or December, but it depends on the planning process.”

Bertie Mooney’s revamped

Bertie Mooney’s – formerly Nicholl’s – was revamped and rebranded last year by owner Jimmy Marr.

The features Tayside’s only Tennent’s tank lager, with three massive copper tanks which sit on top a purpose-built bar – each capable of storing up to 880 pints.

The plans for Bertie Mooney’s come a little under a year since the The Caird bar and restaurant, which was home to the 1920s style Capone’s Speakeasy, shut down.

Its sudden closure was blamed on rising energy and supplier costs, combined with the cost of living crisis and a volatile employment market.

