Cleared Brechin Infirmary site up for grabs for development of around 40 new homes

Permission in principle for residential re-development has been granted for land once occupied by the old hospital.

By Graham Brown
The old infirmary site has been cleared for housing. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The old infirmary site has been cleared for housing. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The former Brechin Infirmary site is on the market for re-development.

It is now completely cleared and NHS Tayside are looking for a buyer for the near four-acre slice of land.

It is being sold with planning permission in principle for around 40 houses.

Angus planners granted approval for the demolition of the 154-year-old building earlier this year.

Brechin Infirmary demolition
Demolition of Brechin Infirmary got underway earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The health authority’s proposal included an outline plan for up to 44 new homes.

NHS Tayside closed the infirmary in 2015 and declared it surplus to requirements three years’ later.

Graham and Sibbald are selling the site on behalf of the health authority.

They say: “The subjects comprise a substantial development site, reasonably flat in nature with well defined boundaries.

“The site extends to 3.74 acres or thereby.

“The former hospital and outbuildings have now been demolished and as such the sale will be as a cleared site.”

Price is on application.

Health hub hopes lost

Demolition followed an unsuccessful bid by local campaigners to develop the old infirmary as a community health hub.

Their community asset transfer bid was rejected by NHS Tayside in 2021.

Brechin Healthcare Group appealed the decision to Scottish Ministers, but that also failed.

The group had offered to buy it for £150,000.

But NHS Tayside said the believed it could fetch around £675,000 as a cleared development site.

Meanwhile, Angus Council’s former St Drostan’s care home is thought to be still seeking a buyer.

St Drostan's in Brechin.
St Drostan’s sits empty and seeking a buyer. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

It sits next door to the infirmary site and has been empty for more than a decade.

A closing date for the property was set earlier this year but the council has not confirmed if a deal has been done.

