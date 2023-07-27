Perth’s Sky Sports host Jo Wilson says going viral in Turkey helped her through ‘tough week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s Sky Sports host Jo Wilson says going viral in Turkey helped her through ‘tough week’

The presenter's popularity skyrocketed over her pronunciation of "Galatasaray".

By Andrew Robson
Jo Wilson with fellow Sky Sports presenter Julian Warren.
Jo Wilson with fellow Sky Sports presenter Julian Warren. Image: Jo Wilson/Instagram

A Perth-born Sky Sports presenter has revealed how going viral in Turkey helped her through a “tough week”.

Jo Wilson’s popularity skyrocketed online this week after fans of Istanbul club Galatasaray picked up on her pronunciation of their team.

After breaking the news on Sky Sports that Wilfred Zaha was signing for the Turkish giants, fans flooded to her Instagram asking the St Johnstone fan to say “Galatasaray” in her Perth accent again.

One comment said: “I can listen to the Galatasaray discourse until the morning.
I think I’ll make a ringtone”

Another fan added: “Galatasaray has never been so beautifully pronounced.”

As a result, the club themselves contacted Jo to ask if she would be part of their video announcing the signing of former Crystal Palace star Zaha.

Jo Wilson describes ‘random’ Galatasaray video

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Jo described the announcement video as “quite possibly the most random thing I’ve ever had to do”.

She said: “Apparently I say Galatasaray in a strange way or a good way.

“The next thing I know their media office got in touch asking me to do the video.”

A clip of her explaining the back story on Twitter has also gone viral.

Posting about it on her Instagram afterwards, Jo said: “In all seriousness this week is a bit of a tough one for me.

“But this Galatasaray story (which I still don’t fully understand) has brought a smile to my face and been a random lovely distraction.

“The internet is a mad old place.”

Last year Jo revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer, forcing her to step back from presenting duties.

Jo returned to Sky Sports in December and announced she was cancer-free in March.

