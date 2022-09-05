Perth-born Sky Sports host Jo Wilson diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth-born Sky Sports host Jo Wilson diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer

By Ben MacDonald
September 5 2022, 11.54am Updated: September 5 2022, 12.38pm
Jo Wilson at a St Johnstone hall of fame dinner in Perth in 2016. Picture: Graeme Hart/ Perthshire Picture Agency.
Jo Wilson at a St Johnstone hall of fame dinner in Perth in 2016. Picture: Graeme Hart/ Perthshire Picture Agency.

Perth-born Sky Sports News presenter Jo Wilson has announced she has been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

Jo, who was born and raised in the Fair City, went for a smear test in June – where the gynaecologist immediately spotted signs of the disease.

Further tests in July confirmed the 37-year-old has stage 3b cervical cancer, which has spread to two of her lymph nodes.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about her diagnosis, Jo – a former Perth High School pupil – said: “I cried while a lovely nurse held my hand.

‘I said to the doctor, am I going to die?’

“Then I cried to (husband) Dan, and he was quite shocked because he didn’t really think it would be cancer.

“You’re desperately hoping there’s a chance it might not be.”

Jo says she had been due a smear test when pregnant with daughter Mabel, who was born in September 2020.

She had a forceps delivery, from which both her and Mabel caught sepsis.

Jo – a big St Johnstone fan – says that she delayed going for a smear as she feared “being prodded down there”.

Jo works as a sports presenter. Photo: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock.

But by the time she did get checked the cancer had taken hold.

Jo, who turns 38 this month, told the magazine: “I said to the doctor, ‘Am I going to die?’

“He reassured me by saying, ‘You’re not going to die. It’s very treatable, and it’s very curable.’

‘The percentages are still a bit ropey’

“I try to hold on to that, but there are no guarantees.

“The percentages are still a bit ropey. There’s something like a 70% success rate for this treatment, so I’ll take that.

“But you do still think about the fact there’s a 30% chance it won’t work.

“The lack of control can be quite difficult, because the treatment will either work or it won’t. I’m trying to live in the present and get this through.”

Jo, who represented Perth and her county at athletics as a teenager, says she has lost a stone and feels tired since her diagnosis – but remains optimistic.

As I begin my final week of treatment I can’t begin to express how much that support has helped me through

She said: “I try to believe everything else is in my favour, my age and I am fit. I must hang on to the positives.

“It’s terrifying to think I could have put it off even longer. Cervical cancer can be quite slow growing. But it’s different for everybody.

“I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I am right now.”

Posting on Instagram after sharing the news, she added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the last couple of months – as I begin my final week of treatment I can’t begin to express how much that support has helped me through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Scotland's autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme begins today.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside…
0
photo shows a young boy on a swing, with the shadow of an adult looming over him.
COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross child protection committee members need to show up and…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: New mural and a mission to 'make the Keiller Centre great again'
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings
Perth road lorry
Perth road reopens after lorry overturns under railway bridge
The holiday park will be built on the site of the old Bendochy poultry farm near Blairgowrie.
New Blairgowrie holiday park at former poultry farm could be open by spring 2023
0
Firefighters tackle a recycling centre blaze in Perth.
VIDEO: Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth recycling centre for more than 24 hours
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Man killed in crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
0
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
Courier News - Perth - Perth story - general view of the Perth Prison. Picture Shows;general view of the entrance to Perth Prison, Edinburgh Road, Perth, Monday 29 August 2016
Machete thug's dirty protest at HMP Perth cost taxpayers £3,000

More from The Courier

Liz Truss.
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
Students at Dundee high school
Recipe for success: 5 ways this Dundee high school turns students into champions
Joseph Fisher, 54, missing from Cupar
Search launched for missing Cupar man Joseph Fisher
0
Scotland's autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme begins today.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside…
0
Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital
0
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated…
0