Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee striker Simon Murray on stick from stands in Dens return with Queen’s Park

By George Cran
September 5 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 5 2022, 12.23pm
Queen's Park frontman Simon Murray.
Queen's Park frontman Simon Murray.

Though he suffered a 3-0 defeat on his return to Dundee, Simon Murray says Queen’s Park have nothing to fear from the top sides in the Championship this term.

The Dark Blues were pre-season favourites to top the second tier come May.

However, before Saturday’s meeting of the sides the newly-promoted Spiders were three points ahead of the Dens men.

Already Queen’s Park have faced Partick Thistle, Ayr United, Inverness and Arbroath as well as Dundee.

And Owen Coyle’s men have impressed in their first season at this level since 1982/83.

Simon Murray warms up ahead of the game at Dundee.

Though they came out on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline at Dens on Saturday, the Spiders created a number of chances.

“We probably let ourselves down a wee bit,” Murray admitted.

“We created chances but we were just not clinical which we have been so far this season.

“Dundee probably deserved to win as they were more clinical than us.

“They are favourites to win the league but there is nothing really for us to be afraid of as we know what we can do.”

‘Give them a run for their money’

Murray spent six months on loan with his boyhood club in 2018 following two seasons across the road at Dundee United.

He did, though, get a bit of stick from the home support.

Murray said: “There were a few shouts, a couple of negatives, never any positives – it is Dundee we are talking about!

“It was probably my mates who were shouting it!

Simon Murray has been among the goals this season.

“It was good to come back.

“I was looking to get the win but at the same time it was good to come to Dens.

“I’m a Dundee boy so there were a few friends and family at the game.

“All the best to Dundee but we will keep going and give them a run for their money.”

