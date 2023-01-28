Former GP says Brechin has been ‘taken for fools’ over demolition of old infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former GP says Brechin has been ‘taken for fools’ over demolition of old infirmary

By Graham Brown
January 28 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 28 2023, 12.26pm
Brechin Healthcare Group members outside the infirmary at the height of their campaign. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Brechin Healthcare Group members outside the infirmary at the height of their campaign. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Defeated Brechin campaigners say the town has been ‘taken for fools’ over the case put forward by NHS Tayside for bulldozing the old infirmary.

This week, Angus planners gave NHS Tayside the go ahead to demolish the hospital, which closed in 2015.

Draft plans show it could be the site for more than 40 new homes.

The health authority says the adjacent health centre has room for thousands more patients.

But retired town GP Hamish Greig says that claim ignores the fact there are only two GPs at the centre.

Brechin Infirmary
NHS Tayside will now press on with demolition of the infirmary. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Community group’s hopes sunk

Hamish was a doctor at the health centre for more than 20 years.

And his expertise was invaluable to Brechin Healthcare Group who forged the plan to transform the old infirmary into a community health and wellbeing hub.

But their hopes were defeated when NHS Tayside rejected a community asset transfer bid.

And an appeal to Scottish Ministers was also rejected.

Hamish said: “I was horrified the extra information provided by NHS Tayside to the Angus planning application for the development of the infirmary site has been accepted without a critical eye and at face value.”

The board’s surveyors said the health centre has capacity for 3,900 additional patients based on the health centre’s floor area.

“If there are two GPs, which appears to be the maximum not the norm, then 3,900 is more than they would normally be expected to cope with, never mind the patients already registered.

“The figures are based on theory.”

And he has raised concerns over the indication it could accommodate 44 houses after initial plans showed only 25.

Brechin infirmary housing
A draft design of how new housing might sit on the Brechin Infirmary site. Image: NHS Tayside

“The board says the health centre does not need the land for expansion.

“But they said in our appeal they needed land to expand the car park and the reporter to the appeal made us agree to allow that.

“One cannot but feel that NHS Tayside are making fools of us all.

“They say one thing when it suits them but then say another in other circumstances.”

No premises on horizon

He fears the planning approval signals the end of any community partnership aspirations.

“We don’t oppose the health board, we wanted to work with them on the health and wellbeing of the community,” said Hamish.

“But we are struggling to find a way forward because we don’t have premises to do the things we wanted to do.

“It is difficult to get traction again and it has taken the wind out of our sails completely.”

Fellow BHG member Dick Robertson added: “I don’t doubt the capacity may be available but at present they cannot cope with the patients they have because the staffing levels are just not available.

“How could they handle a further 3,900 patients?

“NHS Tayside are still not coming clean with all of the details.”

Board response

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Brechin Infirmary has been closed for more than seven years since October 2015.

“The site was then formally declared surplus to requirements by Tayside NHS Board in February 2018.

“This decision was taken because Angus Integration Joint Board (IJB), as the lead partner for strategic planning for community and primary care services, had no requirement to retain this site for the future provision of healthcare services in Angus.

“The status of the site has not changed since then.

“Although Angus IJB has no current plans to expand community or primary care services in Brechin, there is space within the footprint of Brechin Health Centre to accommodate additional patients or services.

“There is no longer a requirement to retain part of the infirmary site for car parking for Brechin Health Centre.”

 

