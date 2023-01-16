Brechin Health Centre ‘has room for 3,900 more patients’ ahead of infirmary demolition decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin Health Centre ‘has room for 3,900 more patients’ ahead of infirmary demolition decision

By Graham Brown
January 16 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 16 2023, 10.18am
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid

Health chiefs say there’s no need to hang on to the old Brechin Infirmary for medical reasons, as they await an overdue decision on whether the hospital site can be cleared for housing.

And they are confident that even with hundreds of new homes being built in the town the local health centre has capacity for thousands more patients.

It is eight years since the infirmary closed its doors.

Community hub hopes crushed

Since then, Brechin Healthcare Group has seen its hopes of creating a community health hub on the site dashed.

NHS Tayside rejected the campaigners’ application for a community asset transfer of the site.

A Scottish Government appeal dismissal was the fatal blow to their ambitions.

Brechin Healthcare Group at town infirmary
Brechin Healthcare Group fought to retain the old infirmary for a community hub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And that paved the way for NHS Tayside to bring forward a planning application to clear the site for residential development.

The Infirmary Street land could accommodate more than 40 new homes.

The demolition bid was lodged last summer, but is yet to be determined by Angus Council.

However, a decision could be on the horizon after the health body delivered the figures to back up their position that the infirmary site will not be needed for any future expansion of the neighbouring health centre.

“Primary healthcare has never been delivered from the site of the former Brechin Infirmary,” says a consultant’s report.

Brechin infirmary
The infirmary closed in 2015.

“Notwithstanding this, it is understood Angus Council wishes to establish whether some or all of the land could potentially be required in the future as an expansion of the adjacent Brechin Health Centre.”

Experts have calculated the Brechin Health Centre is capable of accommodating more than 12,500 patients.

They used standard ratios and floorspace guidelines from the Scottish Futures Trust for the calculation.

The health centre’s current patient list is almost 8,650.

So they say there is surplus capacity for nearly 3,900 new patients.

Brechin growth

And the consultants suggest future patient demand from new housing will not come close to that figure.

There are more than 400 homes programmed for sites in and around the town.

Those are predicted to generate 1,012 new patients in total.

And the consultants’ calculations include nearly 100 people forecast to join the health centre list if the 44 homes planned for the infirmary site are built.

In statistics released last year by Public Health Scotland, Brechin Medical Practice based at the health centre performed poorly in a patient satisfaction survey.

Patients gave their thoughts on the overall care they’ve received as well as specific points about how they thought their last GP appointment went.

Brechin was the worst performer in Angus with just 30% positive feedback.

When will the decision be made?

Angus Council say they hope the application will be determined soon.

They had set a determination deadline of last September for the application.

But it’s yet to be decided whether councillors will be given the final say.

“The applicant has submitted additional information and that is in the process of being considered by officers,” the council said.

“Once that information has been assessed, officers will determine whether the application should be decided using delegated powers or by reference to committee.

“That assessment will be concluded as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite. Pic: Google.
Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar
Dean Banks outside his restaurant Dean Banks at the Pompadour in Edinburgh.
Arbroath born chef Dean Banks' Edinburgh restaurant picks up top accolade at Food &…
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Kirriemuir Photography Club members launch into 2023 with knockout event
Peter Campbell.
Montrose stalker has targeted second woman, court hears
John Clenaghan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus showjumping teacher admits drink-driving and making Ninewells 'bomb' comment
Pamela Thomson and Doug Taylor of the Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral with consultant Nick Cooke (left) at the Angus landmark. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Friends of Brechin Cathedral building business case to secure future of 800-year-old landmark
Heather Jordan's family have been contacted by dozens of people showing support since sharing their story of her treatment at Ballumbie Court. Image: Kerry Whyte/Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson
Dundee mum's care home treatment before death to be looked at 'urgently'
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Carnoustie man set for Tipping Point appearance Picture shows; Tipping Point host Ben Shephard with Grant Wilson . Bristol . Supplied by Grant Wilson Date; Unknown
Carnoustie quiz enthusiast set for Tipping Point appearance
Dundee bins strikes
Angus businesses facing 11% rubbish collection hike and plan to bill builders for bins…

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented