Angus housing development named one of UK’s most sustainable

An Angus housing development has been named one of the most sustainable in the UK.

The Brechin West development by Scotia Homes has received a gold award from the Next Generation Initiative by Lloyd Banking Group.

All 152 houses at the Brechin development are fitted with air source heat pumps – a sustainable method of central heating. It converts energy from the outside air into heat.

This type of efficient heating, combined with modern building specifications and the use of energy saving materials, can reduce energy bills by up to £2,000.

The development exceeded expectations of enhancing biodiversity by more than 20%.

This was achieved by enhancing the existing woodland, increasing the native hedging. It also added orchards, allotments and more green spaces.

Housebuilder going ‘above and beyond’

Scotia Homes’ projects director Joe Boyle said: “We recognise the contribution we need to make to create a more sustainable housing market, now more than ever.

“Ensuring we go above and beyond to deliver developments with sustainability at their heart has benefits for all, not least for our customers who benefit from reduced energy costs.

“This closely aligns with our vision to become the developer of choice for all.

“We believe this accolade demonstrates our commitment to that vision.

“Being the first housing developer in the UK to be awarded the NextGeneration Project gold is a source of immense pride for all at Scotia.

“We look forward to entering more of our developments for assessment over the coming months.”

Further Brechin plans

In October, Scotia Homes got the go ahead for nearly 60 new homes in the latest stage of the development.

Scotia Homes was also singled out for its commitment to economic development.

It provides more than the Real Living Wage for all site employees.

The company also recruited 10% of their workforce as apprentices or graduates.

That was part of a drive to get more graduates, trainees and apprentices to join the industry,

Launched in 2006, the NextGeneration Initiative recognises the UK’s most sustainable housebuilders.

It was previously reserved for the UK’s top 25 housebuilders but was expanded this year.