Developer gets green light for nearly 60 new homes on Brechin farmland

By Graham Brown
October 3 2022, 5.15pm
Scotia Homes' Dubton farm site at Brechin is already under development. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Scotia Homes' Dubton farm site at Brechin is already under development. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

A housebuilder has been given the go ahead for nearly 60 new homes in the latest stage of a Brechin development.

North-east firm Scotia Homes received delegated Angus Council approval for two areas of land on the Dubton Farm site.

The permissions are for the next phases in the Ellon company’s Brechin West development.

Brechin housing development
The Dubton Farm site looking north. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

Original planning permission for nearly 100 new homes on the farmland dates back to 2015.

The latest approvals involve phases of 32 and 26 houses.

Another bid for 47 houses on the site is currently being considered by Angus planners.

West side of town

The site sits to the west of Pittendriech Road/North Latch Road and stretches north towards the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

There were no objections to the proposals and planning officials say the detailed designs embrace Scotia’s original masterplan for the land.

Dubton Farm sits in the Brechin development boundary of the local plan.

It includes almost 30 hectares of land for a total of around 400 houses.

The first phase of development allocated 125 houses up to 2021, with a further 125 in the period to 2026.

Planners said: “A range of house types and sizes are proposed that would help provide a mixed community.”

Scotia plan to build three and four-bedroom houses in the latest phases.

Brechin housing development
An artist’s impression of the new homes. Image: Scotia Homes

School capacity

The officials added: “The application site is located within the catchment area of Maisondieu Primary School and Brechin High School.

“The council’s education service has indicated there is sufficient capacity at the primary and secondary schools to accommodate children from the development.”

Scotia will also make a 25% affordable housing contribution for the latest phases, either in providing homes or by paying the council a commuted sum.

“In conclusion, the proposal provides for the erection of houses on land that is allocated in the Angus local development plan for housing development,” said the approval decision.

“The general layout and design is compatible with relevant policy and design guidance.

“The proposal does not result in any unacceptable impact on amenity, built or natural environment interest, or infrastructure.

“There are no material planning considerations that warrant refusal.”

