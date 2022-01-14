What now for Brechin Infirmary? Ministers reject health group’s CAT appeal over former hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

What now for Brechin Infirmary? Ministers reject health group’s CAT appeal over former hospital

By Graham Brown
January 14 2022, 12.16pm
Brechin Healthcare Group chairman Grahame Lockhart at the infirmary. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Brechin Healthcare Group chairman Grahame Lockhart at the infirmary. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A bombshell knockback has been given to Brechin campaigners in their six-year journey to turn the town’s former infirmary into a community health hub.

The Scottish Government has rejected Brechin Healthcare Group’s appeal against a Tayside Health Board refusal of a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) of the site.

It’s a major blow to the group who are now considering their next move.

Brechin Infirmary
BHG chairman Grahame Lockhart with secretary Nilima Puthu at the site in 2021. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

They already provide a range of valuable local services from the Jenner Centre in the heart of the town.

But the charity’s ambition was to create a community hub offering a range of health and wellbeing services and activities.

Their plans include a global garden, training programmes and a range of opportunities around social prescribing.

And BHG chairman Grahame Lockhart said the pandemic had highlighted more than ever the need for a facility like the one they hoped to create.

“We are bitterly disappointed,” he said.

“It boils down to a Catch-22 for BHG.

“We have funders waiting in the wings and they are very enthusiastic about the project.

“But we can’t get that funding until we actually have the building.”

The journey so far

NHS Tayside declared the 153-year-old infirmary surplus to requirements in 2018.

By that time BHG had already been in existence for three years following concerns over local healthcare provision.

BHG developed a business case and made a £150,000 CAT application to NHS Tayside.

But it was rejected last summer.

Brechin Infirmary
BHG members at the old infirmary. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The health authority had concerns about the deliverability and sustainability of the project.

And it believed the group’s offer was well below the three-and-a-half acre site’s value.

NHS Tayside Board say the infirmary is worth £400k as it stands, or £675k as a clear development site.

The group the appealed the matter to Scottish Ministers under the 2015 Community Empowerment Act.

Case reporter Paul Cockette sides with BHG on the size of their offer.

He said: “The community benefit elements comprise in my view benefits which are proportionate to the value of the property and level of discount sought.

But the reporter said there were too many unanswered funding questions.

“It appears to me that the appellants are heavily reliant on uncertain funding streams materialising or the goodwill of others.

“And, especially in the early years, on their hope that no significant deterioration occurs or no further essential maintenance needs arise.”

He said BHG had failed to show the “viability, sustainability and funding for their proposals in order to meet the requirements of the statutory framework for a community asset transfer”.

What now?

Mr Lockhart said: “After spending six years on this we are now in a very difficult situation.

“We have the Jenner Centre in the former Santander Bank premises in Brechin.

“And while it is doing amazing stuff it is just not suitable for the long term.

“We had looked at other sites in Brechin for the health and wellbeing hub.

“But none offered the accommodation and space to deliver the wide range of services and opportunities of the Infirmary site.

Jenner Centre
BHG trustees (l to r) Moira and Dick Robertson, Alison and Lindsay Cameron and Joyce Galt at the Jenner Centre in Brechin.

“Those opportunities included employment, work experience and therapeutic horticulture for those struggling with mental health issues.

“The Jenner Centre will continue.

“But as we only have a short lease on the premises we need to consider its future.

“We will be meeting as a group to consider what we do next and the options for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier