Huge rise in deliberate Fife fires could be linked to school Covid restrictions

Covid restrictions at the start of last year could be partially to blame for a huge rise in deliberate fires in Fife.

Firefighters were unable to go into schools last April to deliver their twice-yearly talk about the dangers and consequences of fire setting.

And the fire service believes this could have contributed to a 35% surge in the number of incidents compared to the previous year.

One of the most serious examples was a blaze that gutted the derelict Lundin Links Hotel in August.

It led to a two-week closure of the main road through the village until the remains could be demolished.

Two 15-year-old boys were later charged with starting the fire.

And three teenagers were charged following a serious fire on Leven High Street in November, which damaged the former Masterton’s jewellery shop.

A fire at Leven Poundstretcher three weeks previously is still under investigation.

Almost 800 deliberate fires in six months

Fife firefighters dealt with a total of 794 deliberately-set blazes between April 1 and September 30 last year.

More than 130 of those were classed as primary fires, which generally involve buildings, cars, caravans and machinery.

Deliberate primary fires were up 27% on the four-year average last year.

There were a further 662 secondary fires, which are often more minor and involve the burning of grass, rubbish and derelict properties.

Deliberate secondary fires have increased by 36%.

Action plans are in place

The fire service works with the police and Fife Council to reduce the number of blazes in hot spot areas.

And action plans are in place in a bid to prevent incidents.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service senior officer Mark Bryce said: “We continue to target schools in high activity areas to deliver talks regarding the dangers and consequences of deliberate fire-setting.

“These take place normally in April and October, which are the peak periods of activity.

“This was not possible in quarter one of the reporting period due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“This may have contributed to the increase.”

Firefighters also plan to liaise with shopkeepers to advise on refuse storage and security.

Deliberate fires impact communities

Business owners and communities have previously spoken of the impact of deliberate fires.

Lundin Links shopkeeper Zaphar Iqbal said his trade plummeted by a third while the road was closed in the wake of the hotel fire.

And he feared he may have to close his grocery store as a result.

Meanwhile, former Runrig drummer Iain Bayne had lived in fear for months following a previous blaze at the abandoned building.

He lived next door to the site and worried another fire could spread to his home.

And the Leven High Street fires saw the closure of several businesses in the run up to Christmas.

Police have pledged to continue patrols in the Levenmouth area and have introduced a new mobile CCTV system.

They said complaints about anti-social behaviour in the area had actually reduced by 80% in recent years.