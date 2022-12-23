Mobile CCTV cameras introduced in Levenmouth to aid anti-social behaviour crackdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Levenmouth Police have received an early Christmas present to help them crack down on crime – state-of-the-art CCTV.

The six solar-powered cameras are mobile, meaning they can be moved around the area to tackle trouble hotspots.

And officers can access the pictures from anywhere on their beat via a dedicated device.

The equipment is part of a concerted effort to tackle anti-social behaviour in Levenmouth, including problems with motorbikes and deliberate fire-raising.

It’s an approach which has already seen complaints fall by a whopping 80%.

However, the public still has concerns, particularly in the wake of two devastating fires on Leven High Street last month.

Levenmouth CCTV cameras will help deter crime

Community inspector Matt Spencer said the cameras would help to further deter crime and make people feel safe.

He added: “Four have already been put in place across local hotspots and the rest will follow as part of the preventative work we are undertaking.”

The £33,000 CCTV system was paid for by Fife council, with the cost including servicing and maintenance over five years.

Mr Spencer said: “I welcome the addition of these new cameras and I believe they will help people in our community feel safer by deterring crime.

“They will also enable us to proactively respond to prevent situations developing.”

As well as preventing crime, officers can review footage as they investigate incidents.

Police can’t be everywhere

The police in Levenmouth work in partnership with Fife Council, the fire service and community groups.

And together they have boosted training for work, mental health support and drug and alcohol services.

They have also introduced activities for young people, including Friday night football.

Mr Spencer said it was all aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour.

Fife Council‘s Levenmouth area convener, Colin Davidson, said the strategy was working.

“The figures speak for themselves,” the Labour councillor said.

“The work we’re doing has seen a reduction in anti-social behaviour of 80% and we feel these cameras are the next step.

“The police can’t be everywhere – sometimes we only have eight or nine officers covering the whole of Levenmouth.

“But these cameras will be strategically placed, covering the areas where they’re needed.”