GP satisfaction: Clinics in Scotland ranked from best to worst – how did Tayside and Fife do? By The Health and Wellbeing Team August 29 2022, 5.53am Updated: August 29 2022, 4.31pm 3 Use our table to find out your practice's score. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Health & Wellbeing Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme Lochore Meadows windmill sculptures for the babies 'briefly known, forever loved' 1 Do supermarket energy gels help you last longer on the football pitch? 0 Backlash as Fife firm paid £10k to 'mediate' between anti-abortion protesters and women affected 0 Covid Scotland: Have case numbers increased or decreased in Tayside and Fife this week? 0 The power of Perth ping pong lessons to help those with Parkinson's 0 Growing calls for action over Fife carers fuel crisis 0 Pictures: NHS Fife holds disaster drill at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy 0 What are the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer? 0 Covid Scotland: Key details on asymptomatic infections and those who are presymptomatic 0 More from The Courier Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff