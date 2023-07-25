4 Dundee United talking points: Kai Fotheringham roller-coaster as Tangerines see off Falkirk

Kai Fotheringham scored his first ever Dundee United goal to secure a 1-0 win over Falkirk in the Viaplay Cup.

Fotheringham, 20, took advantage of a calamitous error by Tom Lang in the first half to secure the spoils and send the Tangerines to the summit of Group B.

Partick Thistle, level on six points with United, and the Bairns, only one behind, both have another game to play. Peterhead and The Spartans, who face each other on Wednesday, have two remaining.

And, with no team EVER having qualified from this stage with less than eight points, the Terrors’ fate remains effectively sealed.

But this was a promising showing; signs of progress.

No Moult sweat

Jim Goodwin opted to rest striker Louis Moult after two appearances in five days.

However, there are no concerns regarding the fitness of United’s new marquee No.9, who notched his maiden goal for the club against Peterhead on Saturday.

“It’s very much a precaution,” confirmed Goodwin, speaking to BBC prior to kick-off. “He’s played a lot of football in the last week and we’re just trying to protect him.”

And one suspects Moult will be licking his lips at the thought of service from Fotheringham, Mathew Cudjoe and Archie Meekison, based on the 90 minutes that unfolded in Grangemouth.

Highs and lows for Kai Fotheringham

It was an eventful 37 minutes of action for Fotheringham.

The wide-man, who spent a brief spell on loan with the Bairns in 2020/21 — scoring once in 13 outings — was terrific in the first half, testing the hosts with direct running and probing passes.

And he ultimately sealed the win bizarre fashion, converting at the back post after an inexplicable pass across the face of his own box by Lang, and an untimely slip by keeper Sam Long.

Huge goal for @dundeeunitedfc 🟠 The visitors' chances of progression in the Viaplay Cup are boosted as they score the opener in Falkirk 👏📈 Kai Fotheringham the scorer 🎯#ViaplayCup pic.twitter.com/s7ivQpk76T — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) July 25, 2023

Having notched a combined 17 goals and assists for Stirling Albion last term, the 20-year-old will hope the floodgates have opened.

However, Fotheringham’s evening ended on a sour note when he slumped to the 4G surface with a muscle injury. He was replaced by Declan Glass, leaving boss Goodwin hoping the damage is not too severe.

Youngsters make their mark

Archie Meekison and Mathew Cudjoe also impressed as the Tangerines notched their second win in Group B.

Meekison, 20, was the beating heart of the United side, bursting forward with intrepid dribbles and breaking the lines with slick passing.

Captain Ross Docherty’s place in the engine room looks guaranteed — again, he was tidy with the ball; destructive without it — and, with performances like this, Meekison’s slot appears increasingly secure.

Cudjoe, meanwhile, just needs a goal. To find the finishing touch.

The diminutive Ghanaian youngster had a swathe of opportunities — many crafted by his own fine work — but saw one shot well saved by Long, a header skewed wide and a lofted effort drop off target after beating the Falkirk goalkeeper to a loose ball.

Cudjoe also slipped a super pass to Tony Watt, via a sumptuous Meekison step-over, only for the experienced attacker to see his effort smothered by Long.

The gift and confidence is undeniable.

When the goals and assists follow, the Terrors could have a real prospect on their hands.

Two in a row

Given United’s defensive woes last term, shut-outs are not to be taken for granted — regardless of them coming against opposition from lower divisions.

So, consecutive clean sheets against Peterhead and the Bairns will delight Goodwin.

As will the form of Jack Walton.

After a couple of high profile misses in Carljohan Eriksson and Mark Birighitti, the on-loan Luton Town man is on course to be a big hit.

In a seemingly personal dual with Falkirk danger-man Callumn Morrison, he made a sharp near-post save in the first period.

That was eclipsed by a sensational stop when a free-kick from Morrison took a wicked deflection; requiring an instant change of direction and a strong wrist. And a late block to thwart a Brad McKay header safeguarded all three points.