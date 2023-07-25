4 Dundee United talking points: Kai Fotheringham roller-coaster as Tangerines see off Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Kai Fotheringham roller-coaster as Tangerines see off Falkirk

Fotheringham scored the only goal of the game in strange fashion

By Alan Temple
Kai Fotheringham celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Falkirk
Fotheringham celebrates his maiden Dundee United goal. Image: SNS

Kai Fotheringham scored his first ever Dundee United goal to secure a 1-0 win over Falkirk in the Viaplay Cup.

Fotheringham, 20, took advantage of a calamitous error by Tom Lang in the first half to secure the spoils and send the Tangerines to the summit of Group B.

Partick Thistle, level on six points with United, and the Bairns, only one behind, both have another game to play. Peterhead and The Spartans, who face each other on Wednesday, have two remaining.

And, with no team EVER having qualified from this stage with less than eight points, the Terrors’ fate remains effectively sealed.

But this was a promising showing; signs of progress.

No Moult sweat

Jim Goodwin opted to rest striker Louis Moult after two appearances in five days.

However, there are no concerns regarding the fitness of United’s new marquee No.9, who notched his maiden goal for the club against Peterhead on Saturday.

Louis Moult pictured at Dundee United's training base
Moult missed out as a precaution. Image: SNS

“It’s very much a precaution,” confirmed Goodwin, speaking to BBC prior to kick-off. “He’s played a lot of football in the last week and we’re just trying to protect him.”

And one suspects Moult will be licking his lips at the thought of service from Fotheringham, Mathew Cudjoe and Archie Meekison, based on the 90 minutes that unfolded in Grangemouth.

Highs and lows for Kai Fotheringham

It was an eventful 37 minutes of action for Fotheringham.

The wide-man, who spent a brief spell on loan with the Bairns in 2020/21 — scoring once in 13 outings — was terrific in the first half, testing the hosts with direct running and probing passes.

And he ultimately sealed the win bizarre fashion, converting at the back post after an inexplicable pass across the face of his own box by Lang, and an untimely slip by keeper Sam Long.

Having notched a combined 17 goals and assists for Stirling Albion last term, the 20-year-old will hope the floodgates have opened.

However, Fotheringham’s evening ended on a sour note when he slumped to the 4G surface with a muscle injury. He was replaced by Declan Glass, leaving boss Goodwin hoping the damage is not too severe.

Youngsters make their mark

Archie Meekison and Mathew Cudjoe also impressed as the Tangerines notched their second win in Group B.

Meekison, 20, was the beating heart of the United side, bursting forward with intrepid dribbles and breaking the lines with slick passing.

Captain Ross Docherty’s place in the engine room looks guaranteed — again, he was tidy with the ball; destructive without it — and, with performances like this, Meekison’s slot appears increasingly secure.

Cudjoe, meanwhile, just needs a goal. To find the finishing touch.

Mathew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United at Falkirk
Mathew Cudjoe was a live-wire against Falkirk. Image: SNS

The diminutive Ghanaian youngster had a swathe of opportunities — many crafted by his own fine work — but saw one shot well saved by Long, a header skewed wide and a lofted effort drop off target after beating the Falkirk goalkeeper to a loose ball.

Cudjoe also slipped a super pass to Tony Watt, via a sumptuous Meekison step-over, only for the experienced attacker to see his effort smothered by Long.

The gift and confidence is undeniable.

When the goals and assists follow, the Terrors could have a real prospect on their hands.

Two in a row

Given United’s defensive woes last term, shut-outs are not to be taken for granted — regardless of them coming against opposition from lower divisions.

So, consecutive clean sheets against Peterhead and the Bairns will delight Goodwin.

As will the form of Jack Walton.

After a couple of high profile misses in Carljohan Eriksson and Mark Birighitti, the on-loan Luton Town man is on course to be a big hit.

Jack Walton pictured ahead of Dundee United vs Peterhead
Walton has impressed in his first outings for United. Image: SNS

In a seemingly personal dual with Falkirk danger-man Callumn Morrison, he made a sharp near-post save in the first period.

That was eclipsed by a sensational stop when a free-kick from Morrison took a wicked deflection; requiring an instant change of direction and a strong wrist. And a late block to thwart a Brad McKay header safeguarded all three points.

