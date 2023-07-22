Jim Goodwin had ‘forgotten what winning feels like’ as Dundee United boss offers transfer update following victory over 10-men Peterhead

Jim Goodwin says he had ‘forgotten what it feels like to win’ as Dundee United finally ended a run of seven straight defeats.

United claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over ten-men Peterhead in the Viaplay Cup with goals from Louis Moult and penalty double from Kevin Holt.

That came after defeats to Spartans and Partick earlier in the cup and five losses at the end of last year’s Scottish Premiership campaign.

And Goodwin is delighted to finally get back to winning ways as United edge closer to the Championship opener at Arbroath on August 4th.

“It was important we stopped the run and gave our home supporters something to cheer about,” said Goodwin.

“I forgot what it feels like to win a game of football but we are working extremely hard.

“It’s important for the fans to understand that we are all in the same boat here.

“We all care. There will be days at Tannadice where everyone will be getting a bit frustrated because opposition teams will camp in.

“But we have to stick to the task and believe in what we are doing.

“We’d all love a goal in the first five minutes but football doesn’t work like that.

Jim Goodwin reflects on our convincing victory over Peterhead in the #ViaplayCup#UTDPET | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/kCpZDAgAzm — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 22, 2023

“We’re not expecting too many plaudits or pats on the back after this result.

“With the greatest respect to Peterhead, it’s a game we should be winning.

“They applied themselves really well and were very brave at times.

“But our attitude and application was the most important thing for me.”

Jim Goodwin offers Dundee United transfer update

Meanwhile, Goodwin hinted he’s still in the market for a central defender.

Moult was arrival number six last week when he joined on a free from Burton Albion.

Loan star Ollie Denham was rested in the win over Peterhead and Goodwin added: “We are still looking.

“We will continue to monitor the market right up until the window closes.

“I’m delighted with the work we’ve done up to now.

“We have brought in six new faces and they’ve all done really well. At the top end of the pitch we aren’t looking too bad.

“We’ve got options. In the wide areas, I’ve have an abundance of things I could try.

“In the middle of the park we look strong.

“You could argue that in central defence area we could do with one more.

“That’s something we’ll continue to look at. There’s scope to do something if I want.”