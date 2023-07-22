Jim Goodwin had ‘forgotten what winning feels like’ as Dundee United boss offers transfer update following victory over 10-men Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin had ‘forgotten what winning feels like’ as Dundee United boss offers transfer update following victory over 10-men Peterhead

United ended a run of seven successive losses with victory over Peterhead in the Viaplay Cup and are still in the hunt for a new player.

By Ewan Smith
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin got back to winning ways against Peterhead. Image: SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin got back to winning ways against Peterhead. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin says he had ‘forgotten what it feels like to win’ as Dundee United finally ended a run of seven straight defeats.

United claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over ten-men Peterhead in the Viaplay Cup with goals from Louis Moult and penalty double from Kevin Holt.

That came after defeats to Spartans and Partick earlier in the cup and five losses at the end of last year’s Scottish Premiership campaign.

And Goodwin is delighted to finally get back to winning ways as United edge closer to the Championship opener at Arbroath on August 4th.

“It was important we stopped the run and gave our home supporters something to cheer about,” said Goodwin.

“I forgot what it feels like to win a game of football but we are working extremely hard.

“It’s important for the fans to understand that we are all in the same boat here.

“We all care. There will be days at Tannadice where everyone will be getting a bit frustrated because opposition teams will camp in.

“But we have to stick to the task and believe in what we are doing.

“We’d all love a goal in the first five minutes but football doesn’t work like that.

“We’re not expecting too many plaudits or pats on the back after this result.

“With the greatest respect to Peterhead, it’s a game we should be winning.

“They applied themselves really well and were very brave at times.

“But our attitude and application was the most important thing for me.”

Jim Goodwin offers Dundee United transfer update

Meanwhile, Goodwin hinted he’s still in the market for a central defender.

Moult was arrival number six last week when he joined on a free from Burton Albion.

Loan star Ollie Denham was rested in the win over Peterhead and Goodwin added: “We are still looking.

“We will continue to monitor the market right up until the window closes.

Tony Watt celebrates with Louis Moult at Dundee United FC
Louis Moult was praised by Jim Goodwin after opening his scoring account. Image: SNS.

“I’m delighted with the work we’ve done up to now.

“We have brought in six new faces and they’ve all done really well. At the top end of the pitch we aren’t looking too bad.

“We’ve got options. In the wide areas, I’ve have an abundance of things I could try.

“In the middle of the park we look strong.

“You could argue that in central defence area we could do with one more.

“That’s something we’ll continue to look at. There’s scope to do something if I want.”

More from Dundee United

Kevin Holt takes a penalty for Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt nets penalty double as Dundee United end 7-game losing streak against 10-men…
Archie Meekison in action during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee
Archie Meekison offers inside track on Jim Goodwin's plan to bulk up Tannadice kids…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin explains Ilmari Niskanen absence as Dundee United boss demands Tannadice response
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
Finn Robson is determined to kick-start his career at Forfar after being released by Dundee United. Image: SNS / Paul Reid / DCT Media
Forfar new boy Finn Robson leaves Dundee United dream behind after 14 YEARS at…
Dundee United have announced James Robertson as their new finance director. Image: Dundee United FC
James Robertson announced as new Dundee United finance director with a remit to make…
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Jim Goodwin to 'keep an eye on' transfer market as Dundee United hints at…
Paul Hegarty showed off his Scotland memorabilia during his visit to the Football Memories group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee United icon Paul Hegarty on marking Maradona and what he thinks of his…
Liam Smith is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture at Kilmarnock
Liam Smith lands new club as former Dundee United man welcomes 'new challenge'
Kai Fotheringham shrugs off Ben Stanway. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham sets 'final touch' target as Dundee United kid shuns 'confidence' excuse for…