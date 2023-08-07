Man, 64, pushed to the ground and robbed in Coupar Angus

A 64-year-old man was pushed to the ground and robbed by three males in Coupar Angus.

The incident happened on Friday, August 4, between 11pm and midnight on George Place – near George Street.

Police say the man’s wallet was stolen, which included a small sum of money.

The three suspects are described as being between 30 and 40 years of age and were wearing dark hooded jumpers.

They are also thought to have spoken with Eastern European accents.

Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage in the area and are appealing for more information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number CR/146140/23.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.”