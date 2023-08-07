LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed fresh backbone, tempo and purpose on day one – Dunfermline will be a different prospect though

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed fresh backbone, tempo and purpose on day one – Dunfermline will be a different prospect though

Tangerines were night and day from last season's troubles says former Tannadice defender Lee Wilkie.

Dundee United celebrate at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee United celebrate at Arbroath. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

What a start to the season for Jim Goodwin and his Dundee United team.

I just hope fans aren’t expecting every game to be quite so straightforward as the 4-0 thumping of Arbroath!

Already I can see this coming fixture against Dunfermline requiring a bit of patience both on the pitch and off it.

But what a difference in United over just a couple of weeks.

Spartans away is already long-forgotten.

Speed

Friday’s was a performance full of quality and the ball was moved at a tempo we just didn’t see last season.

Last term the Tangerines were pedestrian in possession.

There was none of that.

The ball was moved with purpose and there was a real intensity about everything United did.

There’s a trap that sides can fall into in the Championship in allowing the opposition to dictate the way a game is played.

Dragging the pace and skill-level of a contest down to a level they are comfortable with.

United’s first-half display saw them play the game at their pace, the tempo they wanted things to happen at and Arbroath couldn’t handle it.

Louis Moult scores for Dundee United against Arbroath
Clinical Moult fires home his second competitive goal for United. Image: SNS

It was night and day from what we’ve seen at Dundee United in a long, long time now.

You had Louis Moult impressing, Mathew Cudjoe was excellent and pretty much everyone was on it.

It’s a very promising start but there can be no getting carried away with just one good result.

Different prospect

As I say, Dunfermline will be different prospect this weekend.

The Pars are a big club and they’ll bring a decent away following.

Coming into the season as League One winners, they’ll still be on a high. Especially after beating Airdrie in their opening game.

Paul Allan celebrates with his Dunfermline team-mates.
Dunfermline celebrate at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

And there are so many banana skins waiting for teams to slip up on in this division.

This will be a different proposition but it’s important to kick off your home form in the right way.

Backbone

And the beauty of signing players who know the Championship inside out like Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt is they’ll not let their team-mates get complacent.

Docherty, in particular, impressed me against Arbroath.

I thought at the time he signed, he’d be an important capture for Jim Goodwin.

He proved that on Friday.

To me, United have a backbone they just didn’t have last season.

Literally and figuratively.

Goodwin made clear he wanted players with ability but crucially with the type of character that’s right for not only United but the division.

That’s one reason why I don’t see Friday’s win as a one-off.

What we’re seeing now is the problems in the cup were the one-off.

It’s important United keep things going – maintain that sort of level and the Championship won’t be able to live with them.

More from Dundee United

Aziz Behich celebrates a Dundee United goal. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich in heartfelt Dundee United farewell as Australia ace reveals role of former…
Former Dundee United and Hibs manager Jack Ross
Former Dundee United boss Jack Ross lands Newcastle United role
Glenn Middleton applauds 3,225 travelling Dundee United fans at Gayfield.
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United relegation hurt may NEVER heal — but we'll use it…
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans in Arbroath
Louis Moult ponders 'assist bonus' as Dundee United star lauds 'massive' Tannadice talent
Aziz Behich applauds the Dundee United fans
Aziz Behich leaves Dundee United as Melbourne City swoop for Australia ace
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate
5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines equal 40 YEAR high as energy and aggression…
Jim Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult
Louis Moult dubbed 'too good for Championship' as Dundee United dressing room message is…
Louis Moult wheels away after getting his name on the Dundee United score-sheet
Arbroath 0-4 Dundee United: Louis Moult runs riot in Gayfield rout
New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Trevor Carson can follow in footsteps of great Dundee goalkeepers
Charlie Mulgrew pictured at the Dundee United tunnel
Charlie Mulgrew 'forever grateful' to Dundee United as defender opens up on Tannadice exit

Conversation