How one Tannadice star’s dad is going the extra mile as Dundee United fans are told they can ‘be the difference’

Jack Walton will have a well-travelled supporter in the away end at Arbroath.

By Alan Temple
Jack Walton on Dundee United duty
Jack Walton on Dundee United duty. Image: SNS

Dundee United loan star Jack Walton has revealed his dad is going the extra mile to roar him on — literally.

The Tangerines stopper has been a hit with fans following a fine start to his Tannadice career, making a string of excellent saves after his switch from Luton Town.

Walton has kept three successive clean sheets against Peterhead, Falkirk and Carlisle United.

Proud dad Graham has been among the Arabs every time — and will be in attendance at Gayfield tonight, belying the NINE-HOUR road-trip from Lancashire.

“My dad has been to all five games I have played so far,” smiled Walton. “He lives in Bolton so he has done some serious travelling.

“He drives up on his own but he isn’t one to miss a game. He won’t miss many this season.

“The distance of the game at Inverness (September 23) has already been mentioned but, knowing him, I’ll be surprised if he is not there!

“My partner Anna, and my wee one, will also be coming to some games during the season.”

Jack Walton salutes Dundee United fans at Falkirk
Jack Walton salutes Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

Graham will have plenty of company in the away end in Angus, with more than 3,000 United fans making the trip to Gayfield for the televised Championship opener.

And Walton added: “To find out we have sold 3,200 tickets for the Arbroath game is exceptional. That just shows how big the club is. The fans this season will play a massive part, home and away.

“If they get behind us and drive us on, that can be the 12th man — that can be the difference in tight games.”

Good start

However, Walton is acutely aware that the boisterous, abundant following will create a sense of expectation.

And the confident keeper welcomes the pressure.

Jack Walton celebrates Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League at Wembley Stadium, London
Walton, centre, celebrates an unforgettable afternoon at Wembley as Luton Town reach the English Premier League. Image: Shutterstock

“This is what happens when you come to a big club — you understand the size of the club,” he added. “That comes with expectations, especially after being relegated and coming into this league.

“We are going to be favourites and a lot of people will like being the underdog against us. That’s for us to deal with, handle and manage.

“When I was at Barnsley in League One we went to what I would class as smaller teams with smaller grounds, but every team has strengths and you can’t shy away from that. You have to prepare correctly.

“We have had plenty of time on the grass to gel and it is really important that we get off to a good start.”

