EVE MUIRHEAD: Freedom of Perth is a special honour……as is a city centre mural!

Pride in where I come from has always been a big thing.

Whether that’s been representing Britain, Scotland or Perthshire.

It’s not always been possible but I’ve always tried to get to the local sports awards if I’ve been nominated, from when I was in the junior category to winning World and Olympic medals.

St Johnstone will forever be my football team and being treated to a special day at McDiarmid Park last season when we beat Rangers was brilliant.

This Sunday, myself and the other girls have got the Perth Salute at the North Inch to look forward to, when we’ll be awarded the Freedom of Perth.

How could you ever imagine getting an honour like that when you start out curling at the age of nine in Pitlochry and then the Dewars Centre?

When I’m in the city with mum and dad I’ll have to go and check out the mural that is being painted off Caledonian Road.

That’s certainly something I never thought would happen!

I got sent a message on WhatsApp last week by Mili Smith, who is also on the wall, along with Eilidh Doyle and Laura Muir.

It certainly looks big!

Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore are also getting the Freedom of the City, which is thoroughly deserved.

Lucinda Russell and Pete Scudamore have hailed Grand National winning horse Corach Rambler as 'extraordinary' and says he 'deserves a place in the record books'.

Plenty people in Perth will have won a lot of money thanks to their two Grand National winners!

Hopefully I’ll get a couple of tips on Sunday!

I must admit, I don’t actually know yet what the perks will be but free parking in the city centre would be handy…….although my dad and brothers would be more interested to know if it lets them graze sheep!

Luke Donald bringing Jose Maria Olazabal into his backroom team for the Ryder Cup is reassuring me that Team Europe are in safe hands.

Appointing a winning former captain as a vice-captain shows two things.

Firstly, that Luke is a strong enough leader to not feel intimidated or inhibited by someone who helped bring about the most famous comeback of all time in the event.

And, secondly, it will add so much to the European team room.

"Our goal is to help Luke and the team perform well at this Ryder Cup." José María Olazábal is ready to help the European team deliver

Lots of sports seem to let greats of the game drift away but golf isn’t one of them.

Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup captains have happily dropped down to the role of vice-captain without any hint of an ego coming into play.

You don’t have to be a week to week team coach to help younger players.

If I had a pound for every time I’ve been asked ‘are you going into coaching?’ I’d be able to retire without working another day in my life!

That’s not a road I’m going down just now but whether it’s in my work with the BOA, speaking at events or just taking a phone call from a young curler, I’ll give back to my sport in any way I can.

Huge congratulations to my friend, Katie Robertson on her selection as Scottish hockey captain for the European Championships this month.

What an achievement and an honour.

Good luck to Katie and the rest of the team in Germany.