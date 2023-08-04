EVE MUIRHEAD: Freedom of Perth is a special honour……as is a city centre mural!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Freedom of Perth is a special honour……as is a city centre mural!

Eve will be given the award at Sunday's Salute event on the North Inch.

Mural in Perth depicting four athletes.
The mural with Eve and three other successful local athletes is taking shape. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT.
By Eve Muirhead

Pride in where I come from has always been a big thing.

Whether that’s been representing Britain, Scotland or Perthshire.

It’s not always been possible but I’ve always tried to get to the local sports awards if I’ve been nominated, from when I was in the junior category to winning World and Olympic medals.

St Johnstone will forever be my football team and being treated to a special day at McDiarmid Park last season when we beat Rangers was brilliant.

This Sunday, myself and the other girls have got the Perth Salute at the North Inch to look forward to, when we’ll be awarded the Freedom of Perth.

How could you ever imagine getting an honour like that when you start out curling at the age of nine in Pitlochry and then the Dewars Centre?

When I’m in the city with mum and dad I’ll have to go and check out the mural that is being painted off Caledonian Road.

That’s certainly something I never thought would happen!

I got sent a message on WhatsApp last week by Mili Smith, who is also on the wall, along with Eilidh Doyle and Laura Muir.

It certainly looks big!

Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore are also getting the Freedom of the City, which is thoroughly deserved.

Plenty people in Perth will have won a lot of money thanks to their two Grand National winners!

Hopefully I’ll get a couple of tips on Sunday!

I must admit, I don’t actually know yet what the perks will be but free parking in the city centre would be handy…….although my dad and brothers would be more interested to know if it lets them graze sheep!

Luke Donald bringing Jose Maria Olazabal into his backroom team for the Ryder Cup is reassuring me that Team Europe are in safe hands.

Appointing a winning former captain as a vice-captain shows two things.

Firstly, that Luke is a strong enough leader to not feel intimidated or inhibited by someone who helped bring about the most famous comeback of all time in the event.

And, secondly, it will add so much to the European team room.

Lots of sports seem to let greats of the game drift away but golf isn’t one of them.

Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup captains have happily dropped down to the role of vice-captain without any hint of an ego coming into play.

You don’t have to be a week to week team coach to help younger players.

If I had a pound for every time I’ve been asked ‘are you going into coaching?’ I’d be able to retire without working another day in my life!

That’s not a road I’m going down just now but whether it’s in my work with the BOA, speaking at events or just taking a phone call from a young curler, I’ll give back to my sport in any way I can.

Huge congratulations to my friend, Katie Robertson on her selection as Scottish hockey captain for the European Championships this month.

What an achievement and an honour.

Good luck to Katie and the rest of the team in Germany.

