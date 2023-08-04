Man, 40, taken to hospital after police in riot gear swarm Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Man, 40, taken to hospital after police in riot gear swarm Dundee multi

Police descended on Hilltown Court on Thursday evening after reports of concern for a person.

By Lindsey Hamilton and James Simpson
Hilltown Court incident
Police outside Hilltown Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

Police in riot gear descended on a Dundee multi-storey on Thursday night after reports of concern for a person.

A man, 40, was later arrested and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The nature of his condition is not known.

At 9pm around six police vehicles with armed officers were seen to arrive outside the multi-storey in the Hilltown.

Police were still on the scene well after midnight.

Man taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Thursday we were called to a report of a concern for person in the Hilltown Court area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and was later taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

police incident
Hilltown Court, Image: James Simpson

One resident said: “I was looking out my window just before I went to bed and saw several police cars and vans pull up.

“Loads of police got out and started surrounding Hilltown Court.

“There were police in riot gear.

“They went to both the main entrances and around midnight police in riot gear went into the building.”

Police at both entrances

Another said: “I became aware of the police presence at around 10.30pm.

“There were six police units in attendance and there were officers around the perimeter of Hilltown Court.

“There were police on both entrances of the ground floor.

The Hilltown Court multi in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

“Officers in riot gear entered the multi shortly before midnight.””

Another added: “The place was crawling with police when I was walking home just after 11pm.

“They were parked along Hilltown Terrace at the first multi. I could see they were positioned on the ground floor of the building.”