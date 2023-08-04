Crack dealer: Perth man caught with heroin bum stash during strip search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crack dealer: Perth man caught with heroin bum stash during strip search

Donald Stevenson revealed suspect packages of brown substances when he removed his underwear at police HQ in Dundee.

By Jamie Buchan
Arbroath woman bomb threats
Donald Stevenson was caught with the stash at Dundee police HQ.

A crack dealer is back behind bars after he was caught with hundreds of pounds worth of heroin between his buttocks.

Donald Stevenson was caught with a hidden stash of 18 wraps of “brown substances” during a strip search in the Dundee police station custody suite.

The 44-year-old, who has an extensive criminal history, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of the illicit class A substance in May last year.

It happened weeks after Stevenson, of Bute Drive, Perth, was caught peddling crack cocaine in Perth city centre.

He was jailed for 14 months.

Brown substance

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court: “The accused is a repeat offender and has 35 previous convictions for crimes of dishonesty, violence and disorder.

“At 11.40am on May 16 2022, he was arrested in connection with a matter on South Street, Perth.

“He was conveyed to police HQ in Dundee and given his rights as an arrested person.

Police HQ in Dundee
Stevenson was caught with the drugs after being arrested.

“The accused was taken to a cell and was searched.

“He removed his underwear and it was noted that a package was protruding from his anus.

“Asked what it was, the accused removed the package.

“There was a number of tin foil wraps contained in a cling film wrap.”

Ms Ritchie said: “An examination of the package found 18 individual wraps, each containing a brown substance.

“This was later confirmed as heroin with a street value of £360.”

Not covered in glory

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “I have to accept that Mr Stevenson has a record that doesn’t cover himself in glory by any means.

“He seems to be doing relatively well at the present time. He has been keeping himself out of mischief.

“At the time, he was a heavy user of heroin along with his partner.

“That relationship has now come to an end.”

Ms Clark said her client was on a methadone programme “but he occasionally slips.”

Sheriff William Wood told Stevenson: “You do have a bad record and you do have a number of convictions for using drugs, including one from 2017 for being concerned in the supply of heroin.

“Because of that, only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

