Crack dealer: Perth man caught with heroin bum stash during strip search

A crack dealer is back behind bars after he was caught with hundreds of pounds worth of heroin between his buttocks.

Donald Stevenson was caught with a hidden stash of 18 wraps of “brown substances” during a strip search in the Dundee police station custody suite.

The 44-year-old, who has an extensive criminal history, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of the illicit class A substance in May last year.

It happened weeks after Stevenson, of Bute Drive, Perth, was caught peddling crack cocaine in Perth city centre.

He was jailed for 14 months.

Brown substance

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court: “The accused is a repeat offender and has 35 previous convictions for crimes of dishonesty, violence and disorder.

“At 11.40am on May 16 2022, he was arrested in connection with a matter on South Street, Perth.

“He was conveyed to police HQ in Dundee and given his rights as an arrested person.

“The accused was taken to a cell and was searched.

“He removed his underwear and it was noted that a package was protruding from his anus.

“Asked what it was, the accused removed the package.

“There was a number of tin foil wraps contained in a cling film wrap.”

Ms Ritchie said: “An examination of the package found 18 individual wraps, each containing a brown substance.

“This was later confirmed as heroin with a street value of £360.”

Not covered in glory

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “I have to accept that Mr Stevenson has a record that doesn’t cover himself in glory by any means.

“He seems to be doing relatively well at the present time. He has been keeping himself out of mischief.

“At the time, he was a heavy user of heroin along with his partner.

“That relationship has now come to an end.”

Ms Clark said her client was on a methadone programme “but he occasionally slips.”

Sheriff William Wood told Stevenson: “You do have a bad record and you do have a number of convictions for using drugs, including one from 2017 for being concerned in the supply of heroin.

“Because of that, only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

