Crack cocaine peddler caught red-handed in Perth city centre

A 42-year-old man was caught red-handed peddling crack cocaine in Perth city centre.

Plain clothes officers disrupted a drug deal in an alleyway off South Street on Saturday morning.

They approached two men who were spotted hiding behind some bins on Horner’s Lane, beside a busy Tesco Metro supermarket.

Donald Stevenson was just about to hand over a clingfilm wrap of the class A drug when he was caught.

He was found with eight wraps of crack cocaine and nearly £300 in cash.

Stevenson appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a single of charge of cocaine possession with intent to supply.

Spotted with clingfilm wrap

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “At about 10.55am, officers were on plain clothes patrol in Perth city centre.

“Their attention was drawn to the accused.

“The accused was witnessed talking to another man.

“He then beckoned him down an alleyway.

“They were both observed to hide behind a wheelie bin.”

Ms Wilkinson said: “The accused was seen going into his pocket and took out what looked like a clingfilm wrap, and started unwrapping it.

“Due to suspicions that he was dealing drugs, the accused was approached by officers.

“He was observed to have clingfilm in his left hand, which he was in the process of handing to the other person.

“He also had a larger clingfim wrap, opened in his right hand.”

She said: “The accused was secured in handcuffs and detained for a search.”

Crystal in his pocket

Stevenson was carrying £290 in cash and had eight wraps of “crystal,” the court heard.

The substance was later tested positive as crack cocaine, worth around £88.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client was on Universal Credit but would be able to pay a fine.

“I don’t think there’s much I can add to the circumstances of this incident,” she said.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports until April 27.

Stevenson, of Bute Drive, was released on bail.