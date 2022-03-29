Crack cocaine peddler caught red-handed in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crack cocaine peddler caught red-handed in Perth city centre

By Jamie Buchan
March 29 2022, 9.00am Updated: March 29 2022, 10.28am
Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court

A 42-year-old man was caught red-handed peddling crack cocaine in Perth city centre.

Plain clothes officers disrupted a drug deal in an alleyway off South Street on Saturday morning.

They approached two men who were spotted hiding behind some bins on Horner’s Lane, beside a busy Tesco Metro supermarket.

Donald Stevenson was just about to hand over a clingfilm wrap of the class A drug when he was caught.

He was found with eight wraps of crack cocaine and nearly £300 in cash.

Stevenson appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a single of charge of cocaine possession with intent to supply.

Spotted with clingfilm wrap

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “At about 10.55am, officers were on plain clothes patrol in Perth city centre.

“Their attention was drawn to the accused.

“The accused was witnessed talking to another man.

“He then beckoned him down an alleyway.

“They were both observed to hide behind a wheelie bin.”

Ms Wilkinson said: “The accused was seen going into his pocket and took out what looked like a clingfilm wrap, and started unwrapping it.

“Due to suspicions that he was dealing drugs, the accused was approached by officers.

“He was observed to have clingfilm in his left hand, which he was in the process of handing to the other person.

“He also had a larger clingfim wrap, opened in his right hand.”

She said: “The accused was secured in handcuffs and detained for a search.”

Crystal in his pocket

Stevenson was carrying £290 in cash and had eight wraps of “crystal,” the court heard.

The substance was later tested positive as crack cocaine, worth around £88.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client was on Universal Credit but would be able to pay a fine.

“I don’t think there’s much I can add to the circumstances of this incident,” she said.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports until April 27.

Stevenson, of Bute Drive, was released on bail.

