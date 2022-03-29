First 20 fines to be handed out by Met Police over Downing Street partygate scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
First 20 fines to be handed out by Met Police over Downing Street partygate scandal

The Met Police has confirmed the first 20 fines will be handed out over the Westminster partygate scandal.
By Justin Bowie
March 29 2022, 9.54am Updated: March 29 2022, 2.59pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The prime minister came under intense pressure to quit at the start of the year due to the scandal..

ACRO criminal records office are likely to issue fixed penalty notices for lockdown-busting parties that took place in 2020 and 2021 while the nation stayed at home.

Boris Johnson is being investigated by the force for attending Downing Street gatherings – including a garden party – but it’s understood he is not included in the first wave of fines.

The prime minister came under intense pressure to quit at the start of the year due to the scandal.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was among those who called for him to go after the damaging revelations emerged.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

His demands sparked a major civil war within the Conservative Party with his Holyrood MSPs also saying Mr Johnson should step down.

But Mr Ross has walked back on his resignation calls in recent weeks due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It’s been suggested the initial 20 partygate fines will be related to the most straightforward cases.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner claimed the war in Ukraine should not be used as an excuse to save the Tory leader.

She said: “That doesn’t negate the Prime Minister from lying to the British public and not following his own rules.

“If he’s found to have broken them then I don’t believe his position is tenable.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer and SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford had both hinted recently that Boris Johnson should remain in his post during the Ukraine crisis despite their previous calls for him to go.

This morning government education minister Will Quince said the parties which broke lockdown “should not have happened”.

