Eve Muirhead features in prominent city centre mural of four celebrated Perth athletes

Four of Perth’s most celebrated athletes are being depicted in a mural on a city centre wall.

Scottish Athletics revealed its vision for a painting of hurdler Eilidh Doyle back in 2019 – but three other figures have since been added to the artwork.

Laura Muir, Eve Muirhead and Mili Smith have joined Eilidh on the wall at the rear of a High Street building on the corner of Caledonian Road.

The mural is being created in collaboration with Art Pistol Projects and Glasgow spray-paint technician Rogue One, who is known for the Shadow Puppets mural and his artwork on the side of The Clutha Bar in the city.

The mural was approved back in 2019 by Perth and Kinross Council, with the project receiving support from the local authority and Live Active Leisure.

Work began on the mural at the end of last month and progress has already been made.

The piece shows the four sporting figures overlaid on a Saltire flag.

Laura Muir’s face has been completed, with work beginning on the other three.

Mural shows local Perth sporting stars

The mural has been commissioned by Scottish Athletics to raise the profile of home-grown talent and community sport.

In the planning proposal submitted to Perth and Kinross Council, Scottish Athletics said about the mural: “The aim is to encourage children and adults around Scotland to support the athletes and realise that athletics and exercise is open to all.”

Eilidh Doyle won a European championship gold in the 400m hurdles in 2014. She was born in Perth and is a former PE teacher of Perth Grammar School.

Curlers Eve Muirhead and Mili Smith took gold in last year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, while Laura Muir bagged silver in 1500m in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Scottish Athletics is also hopeful that a mural of Commonwealth champion Eilish McColgan will be created in the runner’s home city of Dundee.

Scottish Athletics and Perth and Kinross Council have been contacted for comment.