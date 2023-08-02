Eve Muirhead features in prominent city centre mural of four celebrated Perth athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eve Muirhead features in prominent city centre mural of four celebrated Perth athletes

The Olympic champion curler is joined by fellow Perth heroes Laura Muir, Eilidh Doyle and Mili Smith.

By Chloe Burrell
Perth mural depicting local athletes.
Work has started on the mural. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson

Four of Perth’s most celebrated athletes are being depicted in a mural on a city centre wall.

Scottish Athletics revealed its vision for a painting of hurdler Eilidh Doyle back in 2019 – but three other figures have since been added to the artwork.

Laura Muir, Eve Muirhead and Mili Smith have joined Eilidh on the wall at the rear of a High Street building on the corner of Caledonian Road.

The mural is being created in collaboration with Art Pistol Projects and Glasgow spray-paint technician Rogue One, who is known for the Shadow Puppets mural and his artwork on the side of The Clutha Bar in the city.

The mural was approved back in 2019 by Perth and Kinross Council, with the project receiving support from the local authority and Live Active Leisure.

Work began on the mural at the end of last month and progress has already been made.

The piece shows the four sporting figures overlaid on a Saltire flag.

Mural of four Perth athletes.
Progress of the mural on High Street in Perth. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson

Laura Muir’s face has been completed, with work beginning on the other three.

Mural shows local Perth sporting stars

The mural has been commissioned by Scottish Athletics to raise the profile of home-grown talent and community sport.

In the planning proposal submitted to Perth and Kinross Council, Scottish Athletics said about the mural: “The aim is to encourage children and adults around Scotland to support the athletes and realise that athletics and exercise is open to all.”

Eilidh Doyle won a European championship gold in the 400m hurdles in 2014. She was born in Perth and is a former PE teacher of Perth Grammar School.

Curlers Eve Muirhead and Mili Smith took gold in last year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, while Laura Muir bagged silver in 1500m in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Scottish Athletics is also hopeful that a mural of Commonwealth champion Eilish McColgan will be created in the runner’s home city of Dundee.

Scottish Athletics and Perth and Kinross Council have been contacted for comment.

