Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record

Dundee athletics hero Eilish McColgan set a new British 10,000m record on Sunday morning as she prepares for next month’s London Marathon.

The Commonwealth champ, 32, completed the track in a time of 30:00:86 in her first race of the year in California – beating a 21-year record set by Paula Radcliffe.

Three-time London Marathon winner Radcliffe’s 30:01:09 was recorded in Munich in 2002.

McColgan, who won 10,000m gold in dramatic fashion at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, also holds the British record for 5,000m and the half-marathon.

The Dundonian has been training at altitude in Colorado and made a late decision to race at the Soundrunning Ten event.

Eilish, who had been dealing with knee issues in the build-up to the race, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. Two years ago I ran a big PB (personal best) here so it’s nice to be back with the crowds.

“I knew I was in really good shape but to have it all come together on the day doesn’t always happen.”