Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe's British 10,000m record By Ross Brady March 5 2023, 12.20pm Updated: March 5 2023, 2.43pm

Eilish McColgan set new British 10,000m record. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Dundee athletics hero Eilish McColgan set a new British 10,000m record on Sunday morning as she prepares for next month's London Marathon.

The Commonwealth champ, 32, completed the track in a time of 30:00:86 in her first race of the year in California – beating a 21-year record set by Paula Radcliffe.

Three-time London Marathon winner Radcliffe's 30:01:09 was recorded in Munich in 2002.

Eilish McColgan now holds three British records after 10,000m triumph.

McColgan, who won 10,000m gold in dramatic fashion at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, also holds the British record for 5,000m and the half-marathon.

The Dundonian has been training at altitude in Colorado and made a late decision to race at the Soundrunning Ten event.

Eilish, who had been dealing with knee issues in the build-up to the race, said: "I'm absolutely buzzing. Two years ago I ran a big PB (personal best) here so it's nice to be back with the crowds.

"I knew I was in really good shape but to have it all come together on the day doesn't always happen."