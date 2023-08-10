Perth coffee shop celebrates 10 years as the city’s ‘safe space’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth coffee shop celebrates 10 years as the city’s ‘safe space’

Blend Coffee Lounge has catered to celebrities and hosted countless gatherings in its first decade

By Morag Lindsay
Grant Tocher, assistant regional manager at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth
Grant Tocher, assistant regional manager at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah.

Staff and customers of Perth’s Blend Coffee Lounge are raising a toast this week as the High Street institution celebrates its first decade in business.

Famous faces who have popped in for a coffee over the past decade include former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, TV presenter Dougie Vipond and singer and musician Emeli Sande.

Blend also hosts regular gatherings for a diverse cross-section of Perth society, such as poetry nights, a menopause cafe and mental health groups.

It even hosts a death cafe, where people can come in and talk about the subject in a positive, safe environment.

And the secret of its longevity?

Hannah Campbell serves customers at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth
Hannah Campbell serves customers at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah.

That’s simple, says co-founder Sundeep Salins.

“You have to look after your customers, treat people well,” he said.

“We call it ‘slow coffee’. We encourage people to take their time. Not everything has to be rushed.

“When you come to Blend you become part of something.”

Blend babies have grown up with Perth shop

The aim of Blend Coffee Lounge was always to create a safe space.

Blend owner Sundeep Salins holding a cup of coffee.
Blend owner Sundeep Salins is toasting the success of the Perth coffee lounge.

“In the olden days the pub was always the warmest room in the village,” said Sundeep.

“It was the place you could walk into if you were a stranger and know you’d be made welcome.

“We have fewer of those types of safe spaces these days. Lots of pubs and churches and community buildings have closed, so the coffee shop has become that social space.

“A pie and a pint has become coffee and a cake.”

Birthday balloons in the window at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth
Birthday balloons in the window at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah.

Blend threw a party at the weekend to mark the 10-year milestone. It was attended by former staff and customers who’ve been with the business since the start.

“We even have some Blend babies now,” says Sundeep. “We’ve seen them grow up with us.

“It’s amazing how loyal some of our customers are. We get people sending us Christmas cards and boxes of chocolate. Lots of people don’t do that for their families these days.”

‘A miracle and a joy’ to defeat the odds

Sundeep admits he and fellow founders – Gregor Banks, Alan Baird and Derrick Thames – launched Blend Coffee Lounge out of a sense of naivety in 2013.

Blend Coffee Lounge interior.
Customers enjoying a coffee on Wednesday. Image: Phil Hannah.

“If you knew what you were getting into, you probably wouldn’t do anything,” he laughed.

“But sometimes you just have to jump, and problem-solve as you go along.”

Success in Perth inspired them to open a series of other Blend branches, including ventures in Dundee’s Baxter Park, Dunfermline and Erskine and a partnership with Strathallan School.

However, two outlets in Dundee and Paisley closed down recently, lending a bittersweet taste to the anniversary celebrations.

Blend Coffee Lounge exterior, Reform Street, Dundee.
The Blend Coffee Lounge in Reform Street, Dundee, has closed. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

“It was tough having to close branches,” said Sundeep.

“There were various reasons why things didn’t work out with them. But Perth was our first and it’s a miracle and a joy that we’re still here.

“Only 4% of new businesses make it to 10 years. We don’t take any of this for granted.”

