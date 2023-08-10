Perth coffee shop celebrates 10 years as the city’s ‘safe space’

Staff and customers of Perth’s Blend Coffee Lounge are raising a toast this week as the High Street institution celebrates its first decade in business.

Famous faces who have popped in for a coffee over the past decade include former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, TV presenter Dougie Vipond and singer and musician Emeli Sande.

Blend also hosts regular gatherings for a diverse cross-section of Perth society, such as poetry nights, a menopause cafe and mental health groups.

It even hosts a death cafe, where people can come in and talk about the subject in a positive, safe environment.

And the secret of its longevity?

That’s simple, says co-founder Sundeep Salins.

“You have to look after your customers, treat people well,” he said.

“We call it ‘slow coffee’. We encourage people to take their time. Not everything has to be rushed.

“When you come to Blend you become part of something.”

Blend babies have grown up with Perth shop

The aim of Blend Coffee Lounge was always to create a safe space.

“In the olden days the pub was always the warmest room in the village,” said Sundeep.

“It was the place you could walk into if you were a stranger and know you’d be made welcome.

“We have fewer of those types of safe spaces these days. Lots of pubs and churches and community buildings have closed, so the coffee shop has become that social space.

“A pie and a pint has become coffee and a cake.”

Blend threw a party at the weekend to mark the 10-year milestone. It was attended by former staff and customers who’ve been with the business since the start.

“We even have some Blend babies now,” says Sundeep. “We’ve seen them grow up with us.

“It’s amazing how loyal some of our customers are. We get people sending us Christmas cards and boxes of chocolate. Lots of people don’t do that for their families these days.”

‘A miracle and a joy’ to defeat the odds

Sundeep admits he and fellow founders – Gregor Banks, Alan Baird and Derrick Thames – launched Blend Coffee Lounge out of a sense of naivety in 2013.

“If you knew what you were getting into, you probably wouldn’t do anything,” he laughed.

“But sometimes you just have to jump, and problem-solve as you go along.”

Success in Perth inspired them to open a series of other Blend branches, including ventures in Dundee’s Baxter Park, Dunfermline and Erskine and a partnership with Strathallan School.

However, two outlets in Dundee and Paisley closed down recently, lending a bittersweet taste to the anniversary celebrations.

“It was tough having to close branches,” said Sundeep.

“There were various reasons why things didn’t work out with them. But Perth was our first and it’s a miracle and a joy that we’re still here.

“Only 4% of new businesses make it to 10 years. We don’t take any of this for granted.”