Wife-carrying race introduced at Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

Scotland’s only coal carrying championship returns to the street of Kelty – and this year it may have the power to make or break a marriage!

For the first time ever, organisers are including a wife carrying race for over 18s.

And if hefting heavy bags of coal over the 1km course isn’t enough of a challenge, this could be the event for you.

The wacky idea was inspired by the long-running World Wife Carrying Championship in Finland.

There, people compete over a sand-filled obstacle course that includes a deep water pool.

However, the Fife version on August 26 will take place on the Main Street just ahead of the annual coal race.

And organiser Michael Boyle hopes it will prove a popular addition to the programme.

“It’s just a bit of pre-race fun,” he said.

“Nobody has entered yet but if needs be we’ll just grab folk out the crowd, although obviously there’s a certain age limit.

“It doesn’t need to be your own wife – and if the woman wants to carry the man then that’s fair enough!”

A test of athleticism and endurance

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is a nod to the Kelty mining heritage and usually attracts around 5,000 spectators.

And it is so gruelling many don’t complete the course, with some known to collapse along the way.

A test of both athleticism and endurance, men have to heave 50kg bags onto their backs before attempting a 1km run.

Women carry 25kg and there are smaller bags for the children’s race.

And the route includes a steep incline known locally as hell hill.

Competitors train for many weeks and boot camps are already under way.

It is one of only two coal carrying championships in the world and the only one in Scotland.

However, several countries now host wife carrying contests, with the UK version held in Dorking.

Flower show, market and funfair

A gird and cleek race, introduced for the first time last year, is back for a second time.

It was a popular 19th century game where youngsters pushed an iron wheel along with a stick.

And Michael plans to go to local schools to let pupils get the hang of it in advance.

Also new for 2023 is a Kelty flower show, which is being revived after several decades.

“That’s for flowers and veg and anyone can enter.” Michael said.

“We’ve also got the mascots’ race, a street market which is almost full, and a funfair.

“It’s always a fantastic day out and the place will be rocking.”

Still time to enter Scottish Coal Carrying Championship

He added: “This is our 24th year and we’ve already got 120 people signed up between the adult and kids races.

“And there’s still plenty of time to enter.”

The fun kicks off at noon, when Main Street will be closed to traffic.

Further information and entry forms can be found at www.scottishcoalcarryingchampionships.co.uk/