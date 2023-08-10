Wife-carrying race introduced at Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife-carrying race introduced at Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

Organisers of Scotland's only coal carrying championship are inviting people to enter the wacky new addition to the annual race programme.

By Claire Warrender
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is back for the 24th year.
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is back for the 24th year. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Scotland’s only coal carrying championship returns to the street of Kelty – and this year it may have the power to make or break a marriage!

For the first time ever, organisers are including a wife carrying race for over 18s.

And if hefting heavy bags of coal over the 1km course isn’t enough of a challenge, this could be the event for you.

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is a gruelling event.
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty is a gruelling event. Picture Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The wacky idea was inspired by the long-running World Wife Carrying Championship in Finland.

There, people compete over a sand-filled obstacle course that includes a deep water pool.

The World Wife Carrying Championship in Finland.
The World Wife Carrying Championship in Finland.

However, the Fife version on August 26 will take place on the Main Street just ahead of the annual coal race.

And organiser Michael Boyle hopes it will prove a popular addition to the programme.

“It’s just a bit of pre-race fun,” he said.

“Nobody has entered yet but if needs be we’ll just grab folk out the crowd, although obviously there’s a certain age limit.

“It doesn’t need to be your own wife – and if the woman wants to carry the man then that’s fair enough!”

A test of athleticism and endurance

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is a nod to the Kelty mining heritage and usually attracts around 5,000 spectators.

And it is so gruelling many don’t complete the course, with some known to collapse along the way.

Scottish Coal Carrying Championship
Last year’s Scottish Coal Carrying Race in Kelty. Picture: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

A test of both athleticism and endurance, men have to heave 50kg bags onto their backs before attempting a 1km run.

Women carry 25kg and there are smaller bags for the children’s race.

And the route includes a steep incline known locally as hell hill.

Competitors train for many weeks and boot camps are already under way.

It is one of only two coal carrying championships in the world and the only one in Scotland.

However, several countries now host wife carrying contests, with the UK version held in Dorking.

Flower show, market and funfair

A gird and cleek race, introduced for the first time last year, is back for a second time.

It was a popular 19th century game where youngsters pushed an iron wheel along with a stick.

The gird and cleek race is back and it’s harder than it looks.

And Michael plans to go to local schools to let pupils get the hang of it in advance.

Also new for 2023 is a Kelty flower show, which is being revived after several decades.

“That’s for flowers and veg and anyone can enter.” Michael said.

“We’ve also got the mascots’ race, a street market which is almost full, and a funfair.

“It’s always a fantastic day out and the place will be rocking.”

Still time to enter Scottish Coal Carrying Championship

He added: “This is our 24th year and we’ve already got 120 people signed up between the adult and kids races.

“And there’s still plenty of time to enter.”

The fun kicks off at noon, when Main Street will be closed to traffic.

Further information and entry forms can be found at www.scottishcoalcarryingchampionships.co.uk/

Conversation