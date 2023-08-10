Kinross-shire community’s war dead honoured in memorial move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross-shire community’s war dead honoured in memorial move

The Blairingone war memorial has been relocated to a new spot in the village cemetery, thanks to a determined show of community spirit

By Morag Lindsay
Mike Barnacle next to Blairingone war memorial
Former councillor Mike Barnacle was the driving force behind the Blairingone war memorial relocation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Kinross-shire community’s war memorial has been moved to a new safe space, thanks to a near 20-year labour of love.

The Blairingone war memorial used to sit on the wall of the village church.

However, when the building was declared redundant and sold to a developer, there were concerns about its fate.

Former councillor Mike Barnacle started working on plans to relocate the war memorial in 2006.

And on Wednesday, he returned to where it all began to see it unveiled at its new spot on the Blairingone cemetery wall.

Johnny Stewart, (landowner) Mike Barnacle (Fossoway Development Trust) Councillor Andrew Parrott, Martin McGrath (Profile Projects), Trudy Duffy-Wigman (outgoing chairwoman of Fossoway Community Council) and Councillor Neil Freshwater with the Blairingone war memorial
Johnny Stewart, (landowner) Mike Barnacle (Fossoway Development Trust) Councillor Andrew Parrott, Martin McGrath (Profile Projects), Trudy Duffy-Wigman (outgoing chairwoman of Fossoway Community Council) and Councillor Neil Freshwater with the Blairingone war memorial. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Barnacle, who retired as a councillor in May 2022 after 23 years, said he was delighted to finally close the file on the case.

“I’m really pleased,” he said.

“We used to have the odd wreath laid at the memorial for Remembrance Sunday when it was at the church, but maybe now there will be more interest, especially among relatives who are still in the area.”

War memorial tells poignant tale of Blairingone bravery

The memorial lists the names of 19 men from the Blairingone area who died in the First World War.

The 20th name belongs to George Gardiner, who died aged 25, at Normandy in the Second World War.

Blairingone church and graveyard.
The Blairingone war memorial has been moved after the former church was sold to a developer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The youngest casualty was Duncan Hope, who was 17 when he died in France on March 17 1917.

Thomas McKenzie, 28, died after the Armistice, on December 31 1918 in Taranto.

Team work behind memorial move

The Blairingone war memorial relocation follows a joint project involving Perth and Kinross Council’s Bereavement Services, Fossoway Community Development Trust, Fossoway and District Community Council, developers Profile Projects and the landowner.

Funding from the council and Profile Projects, the church developer, paid for an experienced contractor to remove and relocate the memorial and the creation of a new grassed area around it.

The Blairingone war memorial in its new location
The Blairingone war memorial in its new location. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Local landowner Johnny Stewart also attended yesterday’s ceremony.

He was finishing a job started by his late father, Sir Robert Stewart, who was also heavily involved in the effort to move the Blairingone war memorial to its new location.

“It’s a triumph,” he said.

“This is what we all hoped for one day and now it has finally happened.”

Kinross-shire Councillor Dave Cuthbert said: “I am delighted that the war memorial has been moved and would like to give special thanks to Mike Barnacle, who put a huge effort into getting the memorial moved, both as an elected member of Perth and Kinross Council and as a private individual.”

More from Perth & Kinross

David Halkett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kinross groom abused police on wedding night after new husband told him marriage was…
Christopher Sharp - better known as Sherps - appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.
Dundee rap star drove home from Perth court moments after being banned for drug-driving
Grant Tocher, assistant regional manager at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth
Perth coffee shop celebrates 10 years as the city's 'safe space'
An Orange march in Perth
Dunkeld to host Orange march branded 'danger to community'
Bin lorry Perth and Kinross
Perth bin workers to strike for four days as union warns disruption is 'just…
Owner Julie Young and missing cat Teddy.
Cat who lives in Dundee is lost in Perth
Police presence on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir after high speed crash
Pair from Dundee in court over Tayside 'police chase'
Artist impression of the flats on the former Hillside Hospital site in Perth.
Plans lodged to build 72 affordable flats on former Hillside Hospital site in Perth
Moray Anderson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth shop manager caught in £25k money laundering scheme
Kenmore Hotel exterior
'Ghost town' claims harming Kenmore as Taymouth Castle saga turns unprecedented spotlight on village