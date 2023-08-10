Crieff couple to reopen Perthshire hotel which closed last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff couple to reopen Perthshire hotel which closed last year

The couple, in their early thirties, now run four businesses and employ around 50 staff.

By Rob McLaren
Abbotsford Lodge in Callander. Image: Sirple Ltd
Abbotsford Lodge in Callander. Image: Sirple Ltd

A Perthshire hotel which ceased trading at the end of last year will reopen today.

Mountview Hotels, which owns The Crags Hotel and Abbotsford Lodge, both in Callander, went into administration in January.

Now 13-bedroom Abbotsford Lodge has been acquired by Sirple Ltd, which already operates other businesses in the area.

The property sold for in excess of the £595,000 asking price for the property.

Abbotsford Lodge plans

Sirple Ltd is owned by Crieff couple Craig Gillespie, 32, and Kayleigh Keith, 30, and is the pair’s fourth business.

They started their company in 2018 with the purchase of The Tower, a gastro pub in Crieff with five apartments.

18 months later, when Kayleigh was eight months pregnant with their second child, they acquired Nicky-Tams pub in Stirling.

Last year they added The Crown Hotel in Callander to their portfolio.

Kayleigh said they have a grand plan to acquire “10 properties in 10 years”.

Craig Gillespie and Kayleigh Keith. Image: Sirple Ltd 

She said they were attracted to Abbotsford Lodge’s setting and believes it will fill a gap in the market.

Kayleigh said: “It’s the first time we’ve not taken over a business as a going concern and started from scratch.

“We got the keys a month ago and have been busy cleaning, clearing it out and bringing the hotel up to the right safety standards.

“We have moved the bar, which makes the dining room slightly bigger.

“It’s a really nice setting and we think it fits a gap in the market. The restaurant will be good quality food that’s good for family occasions or date nights.”

Couple plan more acquisitions

Sirple employs around 50 staff who work between the businesses.

Kayleigh said the couple have complementary skills and plan to keep growing their business.

She said: “Craig and I are both really supportive and respectful of each other’s skillsets.

“Having our two kids has also given us the motivation to succeed and create something for them.

Abbotsford Lodge in Callander is reopening. Image: Sirple Ltd

“We have a really good team who know this is not just a place to work, but that we genuinely care about them and look after them.

“We have a working environment where people’s ideas are heard and our staff run the venues like they belong to them.”

Abbotsford Lodge was sold by CDLH Chartered Surveyors.

The firm’s director Alan Creevy said there had been a large number of hotel transactions this year.

He said: “The Scottish rural hotel market has had a phenomenal year in terms of the large number of sale transactions and, indeed, strong hotel operating performance.

“We continue to see significant levels of interest in both rural and city hospitality properties with the strongest interest in hotels from overseas buyers in particular.”

