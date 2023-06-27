Steven Fletcher latest to leave Dundee United as Tannadice exodus continues

Steven Fletcher has quit Dundee United following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The former Scotland international notched 10 goals in 39 appearances following his arrival from Stoke City last summer.

He also served as captain when Ryan Edwards was not part of the Tangerines’ side.

#DUFC would like to place on record our gratitude to Steven Fletcher for his services, as he departs with our best wishes 🧡 🗣 "I would like to thank everyone for the warm reception my family and I received. I wish the boys, the Gaffer and the fans all the best for the future." — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 27, 2023

However, the experienced marksman has opted to pursue opportunities elsewhere and has come to an agreement to rip up his contract with a year remaining.

Fletcher told United’s official website: “I would like to thank everyone at the club for the warm reception my family and I received, and the fans for welcoming me with open arms — that’s something that will never leave me.

“I know this club will be back where it belongs with the group of players that remain here under Jim’s guidance, and I wish the boys, the gaffer and the supporters all the very best for the future.”

Fletcher’s exit follows hot on the heels of Arnaud Djoum’s departure on Monday evening.