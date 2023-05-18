Jim Goodwin pinpoints Dundee United player who ‘did himself no harm’ despite Ross County collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin pinpoints Dundee United player who ‘did himself no harm’ despite Ross County collapse

Goodwin was impressed with the performance of 17-year-old Rory MacLeod

By Alan Temple
Goodwin praised the talented MacLeod. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has praised the impact of Rory MacLeod after the 17-year-old emerged as a rare silver lining in Dundee United’s 3-1 defeat against Ross County.

MacLeod, targeted by the likes of Fulham, Southampton and West Ham United in recent months, was handed his first Premiership start of the campaign last weekend.

And he rose to the occasion, linking up well with Steven Fletcher and stinging the palms of Ross Laidlaw from distance.

Rory knows what it takes to play at the highest level. He is working extremely hard to reach those levels.

Jim Goodwin on Rory MacLeod

He was withdrawn in the second period as the pace of the contest took its toll.

But Goodwin is adamant the Scotland U17 international staked his claim.

Goodwin, left, and MacLeod. Image: SNS

“Rory handled the occasion really well and wasn’t overawed by it,” lauded Goodwin. “We’ll try to get him as many opportunities as possible between now and the end of the season. He did himself no harm on Saturday, that’s for sure.

“He’s always looking to get a shot away, and you need that from your forward players.

“Sometimes, younger players at the top-end of the pitch will perform with no fear — and we try to give them that licence to be brave and creative in forward areas; not to worry about making mistakes.

Rory is a very confident young man and he knows what it takes to play at the highest level. He is working extremely hard to reach those levels. He stays behind after training working on elements of his game and trying to develop.”

‘We’ll get the reaction we are looking for’

Goodwin, meanwhile, is “convinced” United will react to the disappointment of the damaging reverse to County.

The collapse left the Tangerines two points behind the Highlanders and three adrift of Kilmarnock — with just three games left. Saturday’s showdown at Livingston is now firmly in must-win territory.

Goodwin is confident he will get a response. Image: SNS

“I’ve had a great reaction from the players since coming in and consistently there have been some very good performances,” added Goodwin. “Unfortunately, in such a big game, there were a few individuals that didn’t perform to the level they are capable of.

They know that and held their hands up. You can’t hide.”

He added: “No-one goes out to deliberately underperform. Sometimes, on the day it doesn’t quite happen the way you would like. We’ll get the reaction we are looking for on Saturday — I’m convinced of that.”

