Jim Goodwin pinpoints Dundee United player who ‘did himself no harm’ despite Ross County collapse

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has praised the impact of Rory MacLeod after the 17-year-old emerged as a rare silver lining in Dundee United’s 3-1 defeat against Ross County.

MacLeod, targeted by the likes of Fulham, Southampton and West Ham United in recent months, was handed his first Premiership start of the campaign last weekend.

And he rose to the occasion, linking up well with Steven Fletcher and stinging the palms of Ross Laidlaw from distance.

Rory knows what it takes to play at the highest level. He is working extremely hard to reach those levels. Jim Goodwin on Rory MacLeod

He was withdrawn in the second period as the pace of the contest took its toll.

But Goodwin is adamant the Scotland U17 international staked his claim.

“Rory handled the occasion really well and wasn’t overawed by it,” lauded Goodwin. “We’ll try to get him as many opportunities as possible between now and the end of the season. He did himself no harm on Saturday, that’s for sure.

“He’s always looking to get a shot away, and you need that from your forward players.

“Sometimes, younger players at the top-end of the pitch will perform with no fear — and we try to give them that licence to be brave and creative in forward areas; not to worry about making mistakes.

“Rory is a very confident young man and he knows what it takes to play at the highest level. He is working extremely hard to reach those levels. He stays behind after training working on elements of his game and trying to develop.”

‘We’ll get the reaction we are looking for’

Goodwin, meanwhile, is “convinced” United will react to the disappointment of the damaging reverse to County.

The collapse left the Tangerines two points behind the Highlanders and three adrift of Kilmarnock — with just three games left. Saturday’s showdown at Livingston is now firmly in must-win territory.

“I’ve had a great reaction from the players since coming in and consistently there have been some very good performances,” added Goodwin. “Unfortunately, in such a big game, there were a few individuals that didn’t perform to the level they are capable of.

“They know that and held their hands up. You can’t hide.”

He added: “No-one goes out to deliberately underperform. Sometimes, on the day it doesn’t quite happen the way you would like. We’ll get the reaction we are looking for on Saturday — I’m convinced of that.”