Dundee Man suspected of burning down Hilltown Market and Fit4Less gym goes on trial in Dundee Christopher McKenzie-Robertson, 23, denies deliberately setting fire to a sofa in 2018, causing £2.5 million worth of damage. By Paul Malik May 18 2023, 9.08am Share Man suspected of burning down Hilltown Market and Fit4Less gym goes on trial in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4400947/dundee-trial-hilltown-market-fit4less/ Copy Link Firefighters battle the blaze, allegedly set by McKenzie-Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]