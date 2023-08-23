Charlie Mulgrew can ‘sleep at night’ after Dundee United exit as veteran defender reflects on ‘awkward’ conversations

Charlie Mulgrew is adamant he “can sleep at night” following his efforts for Dundee United.

Mulgrew, 37, departed Tannadice at the start of August after reaching an agreement to annul the final year of his contract.

Boss Jim Goodwin had made it clear that the former Celtic, Aberdeen and Blackburn star would not be in his plans, with the veteran stopper not handed a squad number at the start of the campaign.

Mulgrew helped the club qualify for Europe in his first season, but failed to hit the same heights as United crashed to relegation last term — and found himself at the vanguard of criticism as his own displays dipped.

“I know how it works — that’s football,” Mulgrew told the Open Goal podcast. “Things get said, things happen, you get a few bad results and the most experienced player gets it.

“But I can sleep at night knowing that I went in every day trying to make the place better and progress that club.”

Awkward conversations

Given Mulgrew’s vast experience and strong personality, his influence in the dressing room was a perennial talking point.

The former Scotland defender acknowledges that there were plenty of “awkward” conversations during his two years at the club — but insists they were all for the betterment of United.

And he believes they paid dividends under Tam Courts when the Tangerines qualified for Europe.

“With any manager I worked under, we had some difficult conversations,” continued Mulgrew.

“We had difficult conversations — awkward conversations — with players in meetings.

“But we finished fourth in the first season. What went on behind the scenes to get us to finish fourth were a lot of difficult conversations.

“After we got beat (2-0) by Aberdeen at Pittodrie on the first day of the (2021/22) season, I spoke to the manager on the phone.

“We had a good chat then a meeting on the Monday. We told a few truths, we had a go at each other and the players all spoke about things. And we went on and finished fourth.

“Did we play great football? Were we brilliant? No. But we got results.

“The following year, it wasn’t to be. It didn’t work. It was difficult for everyone. From top to bottom, it just wasn’t good enough.”

What does the future hold?

Now a free agent, Mulgrew is weighing up whether to continue playing or hang up his boots and focus on his coaching aspirations.

🎥⚽️| KEEPING THE BALL ON THE GROUND It's a return to @HibernianFC for @jmcginn7 on Wednesday as Charlie Mulgrew recalls a funny chat between him & Alex McLeish before going out to play in the Aztec Stadium in Mexico for Scotland 😂 YouTube 📺 https://t.co/MBwoRL3nCw ❌🍑 pic.twitter.com/AIqqRJ2GeS — Open Goal (@opengoalsport) August 22, 2023

He added: “Physically I feel fine. I feel good. Mentally, I need to see if I want to be there.

“It’s a big decision and I don’t want to jump in and make it. I’m keeping myself fit and ready, if I decide I want to keep going — but I’m just not sure. I don’t want to go somewhere half-hearted.”