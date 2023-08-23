Charlie Mulgrew can ‘sleep at night’ after Dundee United exit as veteran defender reflects on ‘awkward’ conversations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Mulgrew can ‘sleep at night’ after Dundee United exit as veteran defender reflects on ‘awkward’ conversations

Mulgrew enjoyed a fine debut season at Tannadice but struggled last term.

By Alan Temple
Charlie Mulgrew in action for Dundee United
Charlie Mulgrew in action for United. Image: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew is adamant he “can sleep at night” following his efforts for Dundee United.

Mulgrew, 37, departed Tannadice at the start of August after reaching an agreement to annul the final year of his contract.

Boss Jim Goodwin had made it clear that the former Celtic, Aberdeen and Blackburn star would not be in his plans, with the veteran stopper not handed a squad number at the start of the campaign.

Mulgrew helped the club qualify for Europe in his first season, but failed to hit the same heights as United crashed to relegation last term — and found himself at the vanguard of criticism as his own displays dipped.

Charlie Mulgrew, pictured with Dundee United
Charlie Mulgrew’s time at Dundee United came to an end. Image: SNS

“I know how it works — that’s football,” Mulgrew told the Open Goal podcast. “Things get said, things happen, you get a few bad results and the most experienced player gets it.

“But I can sleep at night knowing that I went in every day trying to make the place better and progress that club.”

Awkward conversations

Given Mulgrew’s vast experience and strong personality, his influence in the dressing room was a perennial talking point.

The former Scotland defender acknowledges that there were plenty of “awkward” conversations during his two years at the club — but insists they were all for the betterment of United.

And he believes they paid dividends under Tam Courts when the Tangerines qualified for Europe.

Former Dundee United manager Tam Courts and Charlie Mulgrew
Mulgrew, right, enjoyed a frank relationship with Tam Courts, pictured. Image: SNS

“With any manager I worked under, we had some difficult conversations,” continued Mulgrew.

“We had difficult conversations — awkward conversations — with players in meetings.

“But we finished fourth in the first season. What went on behind the scenes to get us to finish fourth were a lot of difficult conversations.

After we got beat (2-0) by Aberdeen at Pittodrie on the first day of the (2021/22) season, I spoke to the manager on the phone.

“We had a good chat then a meeting on the Monday. We told a few truths, we had a go at each other and the players all spoke about things. And we went on and finished fourth.

“Did we play great football? Were we brilliant? No. But we got results.

“The following year, it wasn’t to be. It didn’t work. It was difficult for everyone. From top to bottom, it just wasn’t good enough.”

What does the future hold?

Now a free agent, Mulgrew is weighing up whether to continue playing or hang up his boots and focus on his coaching aspirations.

He added: “Physically I feel fine. I feel good. Mentally, I need to see if I want to be there.

“It’s a big decision and I don’t want to jump in and make it. I’m keeping myself fit and ready, if I decide I want to keep going — but I’m just not sure. I don’t want to go somewhere half-hearted.”

