Dundee United confirm Charlie Mulgrew departure

Dundee United have confirmed Charlie Mulgrew’s departure from Tannadice.

The veteran defender had nine months remaining on his contract but, after being told his first team chances would be limited by boss Jim Goodwin, has reached an agreement to walk away now.

Mulgrew made 75 appearances for United since signing in June 2021, scoring six goals.

#DUFC can today confirm Charlie Mulgrew has left the club. Thank you and all the best, Charlie — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 4, 2023

Speaking earlier in the summer, Goodwin explained his decision not to hand the 37-year-old star a squad number for this season, saying: “We have had a conversation with Charlie with regards to the lack of opportunities that are going to be available to him.

“We have signed Kevin Holt on that left side of defence, we have signed Ollie Denham up on loan from Cardiff, we have Ross Graham as well, our own left-sided centre-half who has come through the academy that everybody still has high hopes for.

“Charlie is understanding of the situation. He is at that stage now in his career where he can recognise the fact that he doesn’t want to be blocking up the opportunity for a young lad like Ross Graham coming through.”

He added: “Charlie is under contract, he is training with the squad at the moment. His attitude and his application to what we have done has been impeccable.

“He is a top pro, has had a fantastic career and no doubt Charlie will want to go and finish his career by playing games somewhere.”