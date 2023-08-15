Ilmari Niskanen pens emotional message to Dundee United fans: ‘The support blew my mind’

Ilmari Niskanen has penned an emotional farewell to Dundee United supporters.

The genial Finland international joined Exeter City for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the curtain down on his two-year stay at Tannadice.

While Niskanen’s performances did not always hit the heights he would have hoped — two goals and five assists in 61 outings — his work rate and commitment never faltered during his time in Tangerine.

And the United fans responded in kind, with the tireless wide-man largely a popular figure.

And Niskanen took to Instagram following his move to express his “love” for United.

“From the very first day you made me feel more than welcomed and loved,” he wrote.

“All the players, staff, people in and around the club, everyone helped and supported me so much from the beginning.

“All the supporters, even though I knew I was joining to a massive club, it still blew my mind when I witnessed the passion towards football and Dundee United from so many people. That was something which I immediately fell in love with.

“Every single time I wore the Tangerine kit I felt extremely proud and privileged to represent this wonderful club.

“Arabs, I can’t thank you enough for giving me so many fantastic, special memories with your incredible support home and away, all the chants and celebrations, interaction off the pitch all over Scotland, hundreds of lovely messages and so much more.”

Painful

Niskanen also heaped praise on the “top lads” in the United dressing room, and the coaches and staff he worked alongside at Tannadice.

However, his stint in Scotland ultimately culminated in “the most painful time of my career”, when he was part of the side relegated to the Championship last season.

“Last season’s disappointment was so massive that it’s very difficult to put it in words,” Niskanen added. “It was by far the most painful time of my career and it took a very long time to recover.

“But seeing the way the boys are training and playing week in week out, I’m really confident that this season can be a very successful one for the club and bring it back to where it belongs.

“I want to wish the whole club every bit of success for this season and to the future, I will be following very closely.”