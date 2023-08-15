17th century Angus doocot to become part of dream family home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

17th century Angus doocot to become part of dream family home

Angus Council planners have welcomed a plan to save the B-listed doocot near Newbigging by wrapping a three-bedroom house around the stone structure.

By Graham Brown
The new family home will wrap around the historic Pitairlie doocot. Image: Voigt Partnership
A 17th century doocot is to be saved as part of a dream family home in rural Angus.

The B-listed building sits in a field near Newbigging.

But now Angus planners have welcomed the way it has been incorporated into a project for a three-bedroom house on the farmland site.

Pitairlie doocot approved for new house conversion.
The doocot sits on on the corner of a field at Pitairlie. Image: Voigt Partnership

The doocot is opposite a group of five other houses at Pitairlie.

It was once part of a group of now demolished farm buildings.

Previous proposals

And it has been a flight of fancy for several potential developers over the years.

Planning permission was first granted in 2011 for it to be incorporated into a new house.

Other approvals followed in 2014, 2017 and 2020.

The most recent bid was for a large three-bedroom house.

Pitairlie doocot housing plan approved
Denfind stone from the nearby Monikie quarry will be used in the new build. Image: Voigt Partnership

The site was then sold to current applicant Mike Swankie who wants to create a more affordable design for a three-bed family home.

Angus architects Voigt Partnership have produced stunning images of how the new house will look.

The firm created a design which will wrap the home around the doocot.

Pitairlie doocot housing conversion approved by Angus planners.
The doocot will sit on the south-facing corner of the new house. Image: Voigt Parntership

The old structure will become an office area and the features of the new house will allow its original stonework to remain on show.

It is planned to use local Denfind stone in the new building.

And the doocot’s open front will be glazed to offer stunning south-facing views.

Delegated approval

Mr Swankie’s application was approved under delegated powers.

Planning officials welcomed the plan to save the building, which has been listed for more than 50 years.

Pitairlie doocot house approved by Angus Council.
An aerial image of how the new house will look. Image: Voigt Architects

“The doocot is falling into a state of disrepair,” they said.

“It is difficult to envisage an appropriate alternative use for the building that would realistically fund its restoration.

“The proposal allows the future of the historic asset to be secured in a manner which ensures valued architectural features of the building are retained and the doocot remains visually separate and prominent.”

