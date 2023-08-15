Tuesday court round-up — Headbutt and confession to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Headbutt and confession to police

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A slaughterhouse worker admitted a grisly assault in Coupar Angus that left his victim soaked in blood.

Alexander Laurie lashed out at a former friend outside his home in Hay Street, inflicting a three-inch head wound that required five stitches.

Laurie, 31, was originally charged with attacking his victim with a claw hammer but prosecutors at Perth Sheriff Court accepted the chicken factory employee had headbutted him and did not use a weapon.

Laurie, who is already serving a 12-month sentence, admitted the September 13 2020 assault and was jailed for a further 163 days.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court said the accused “lashed out” after the challenging his victim to fight upon entering the common close where he lived at the time.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “He returned from work and was faced with some revelry.

“He felt intimidated and struck first, rather than ask questions.”

Kickboxer abused partner

Dundee kickboxer Stephen Traynor has been jailed for a campaign of domestic abuse. The 37-year-old subjected his then-partner to terrifying physical and verbal attacks between Valentine’s Day 2020 and December 22 2021.

Stephen Traynor
Champion kickboxer Stephen Traynor was a domestic abuser. Image: Twitter.

Confessed to police

Kitchen porter Ross Rutherford, 21, from Strathmiglo has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after police uncovered his cache of child abuse files.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, he admitted possessing the files – discovered after police arrived at his home with a warrant – on May 31 last year.

When they arrived at Rutherford’s home, he asked: “Would it speed things up if I tell you there was stuff on my phone?”

272 sick videos were uncovered – all accessible and more than half of the worst type.

12 accessible images were found and 25 inaccessible photos were uncovered.

Solicitor Carolyn Leckie said: “There’s clearly a vulnerability there.

“He’s awaiting a diagnosis from the NHS of potential autism.

“”He’s very open and honest and co-operative with the reports and takes full responsibility.

“He had advised voluntarily he’s been accessing (sex offender service) Stop It Now. He’s very remorseful.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered reports ahead of sentencing on September 25.

Dundee dealers

A pair of Dundee drug dealers admitted supplying illegal substances in the city. Emma Rocks was snared after police broke up an illicit lockdown party, while officers with “intelligence” raided George Ramsay’s flat early one morning.

George Ramsay
George Ramsay covered his face as he left Forfar Sheriff Court.

Offences on bail

A predator who carried out sex attacks on a teenager and another male weeks apart had been freed on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court weeks before.

Daniel Wood, 32, was jailed for 47 months at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Harrower told him: “You pled guilty to two charges of sexual assault carried out on two different occasions in 2020 against two young men.

“Both offences were aggravated by being committed while you were on bail.”

Lord Harrower said Wood would have faced a 52-month jail term but for his guilty pleas, although he pointed out they were made shortly before trial and both victims had already given recorded evidence by that stage.

Wood, who had been drinking, first struck on August 30 2020 in Aberdeen, when he molested a 17-year-old.

Wood sexually assaulted his second victim on November 13 2020 at an address in Banff.

Wood, formerly of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe said Wood previous convictions but not for similar offences.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

