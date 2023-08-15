Tuesday court round-up — Headbutt and confession to police

A slaughterhouse worker admitted a grisly assault in Coupar Angus that left his victim soaked in blood.

Alexander Laurie lashed out at a former friend outside his home in Hay Street, inflicting a three-inch head wound that required five stitches.

Laurie, 31, was originally charged with attacking his victim with a claw hammer but prosecutors at Perth Sheriff Court accepted the chicken factory employee had headbutted him and did not use a weapon.

Laurie, who is already serving a 12-month sentence, admitted the September 13 2020 assault and was jailed for a further 163 days.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court said the accused “lashed out” after the challenging his victim to fight upon entering the common close where he lived at the time.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “He returned from work and was faced with some revelry.

“He felt intimidated and struck first, rather than ask questions.”

Kickboxer abused partner

Dundee kickboxer Stephen Traynor has been jailed for a campaign of domestic abuse. The 37-year-old subjected his then-partner to terrifying physical and verbal attacks between Valentine’s Day 2020 and December 22 2021.

Confessed to police

Kitchen porter Ross Rutherford, 21, from Strathmiglo has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after police uncovered his cache of child abuse files.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, he admitted possessing the files – discovered after police arrived at his home with a warrant – on May 31 last year.

When they arrived at Rutherford’s home, he asked: “Would it speed things up if I tell you there was stuff on my phone?”

272 sick videos were uncovered – all accessible and more than half of the worst type.

12 accessible images were found and 25 inaccessible photos were uncovered.

Solicitor Carolyn Leckie said: “There’s clearly a vulnerability there.

“He’s awaiting a diagnosis from the NHS of potential autism.

“”He’s very open and honest and co-operative with the reports and takes full responsibility.

“He had advised voluntarily he’s been accessing (sex offender service) Stop It Now. He’s very remorseful.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered reports ahead of sentencing on September 25.

Dundee dealers

A pair of Dundee drug dealers admitted supplying illegal substances in the city. Emma Rocks was snared after police broke up an illicit lockdown party, while officers with “intelligence” raided George Ramsay’s flat early one morning.

Offences on bail

A predator who carried out sex attacks on a teenager and another male weeks apart had been freed on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court weeks before.

Daniel Wood, 32, was jailed for 47 months at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Harrower told him: “You pled guilty to two charges of sexual assault carried out on two different occasions in 2020 against two young men.

“Both offences were aggravated by being committed while you were on bail.”

Lord Harrower said Wood would have faced a 52-month jail term but for his guilty pleas, although he pointed out they were made shortly before trial and both victims had already given recorded evidence by that stage.

Wood, who had been drinking, first struck on August 30 2020 in Aberdeen, when he molested a 17-year-old.

Wood sexually assaulted his second victim on November 13 2020 at an address in Banff.

Wood, formerly of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe said Wood previous convictions but not for similar offences.

