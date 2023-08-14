LEE WILKIE: Mathew Cudjoe succeeding at walking his talk for Dundee United – they need more of his ‘cockiness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Mathew Cudjoe succeeding at walking his talk for Dundee United – they need more of his ‘cockiness’

United's Mathew Cudjoe is backing himself to be the best player in the Championship.

Mathew Cudjoe playing for Dundee United at Tannadice
Mathew Cudjoe has been the hero in Tangerine so far this season. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United fans are looking for their team to be the best in the Championship this season.

So reading Mathew Cudjoe’s personal target for the campaign must have been music to their ears.

After scoring United’s last gasp equaliser against Dunfermline, the wee man cut a confident figure in front of reporters, declaring himself determined to prove himself the top player in the league.

I love to hear that sort of thing from a young attacker.

To be successful up at that end of the park – maybe more so than anywhere else on the pitch – you need to be ‘having yourself’ a bit

That wee bit of cockiness is what gives these players the fuel to go and play off the cuff, to try things that other players wouldn’t, to back themselves when the pressure is on.

That was certainly the case at Tannadice when, with five minutes of injury time played, Cudjoe collected Craig Sibbald’s inside pass and opened his body toward the goal.

Watching it back, I’m not sure his second touch does exactly what he wanted it to.

With defenders closing in, all the 19-year-old could do was strike the ball with his left foot.

But my word he struck it well.

It was well-placed and powerful. There’s not a keeper in the league that would have saved that.

It says an awful lot about Cudjoe’s mentality, that he kept on looking for the ball in forward areas right through to the death.

The finish is the product of his ability, which United fans have never been in doubt about.

The difference this season, from what little I’ve seen up to now, is that his ability and mentality are working hand in hand.

That has lifted the teenager up a level.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates with Glenn Middleton after scoring against Arbroath. Image: SNS

The fact he’s targeting even better things can only be a good thing for United.

And the praise I’ve given to Cudjoe on the mentality front is just as applicable to the side as a whole in that Dunfermline clash.

James McPake’s side look a decent team and they’ve come into the league off the back of winning promotion.

They’ll be high on self-belief. And I think we saw that at Tannadice.

Last season, I’m not sure United would have come back from falling behind.

This time around, they kept to their task until the bitter end, kept playing football, kept refusing to let the Pars breathe.

They got their reward.

So while before the game, United would have been looking for a win, the way they took a point, for me, is a big positive.

After two games, we know Jim Goodwin’s team is attack-minded, we know they’ve got dangerous players at the top end of the pitch and we know they will never say die.

There’s a very long way to go yet. But these are the things title-winners are made of.

Conversation