Reports of armed police at Cowdenbeath park as police chopper circles the area

There are reports of a large police presence, including officers with gun, at a park in Cowdenbeath.

A police helicopter is also reported to be circling over several areas of the Fife town.

Several people are reporting seeing armed officers at the scene at Cowdenbeath Public Park along with around eight police vehicles.

The helicopter is said to be concentrating on the Stenhouse Street area.

Speaking on Fife Jammer Locations social media page one person said: “There seems to be a major operation going on in Cowdenbeath. There is a helicopter and several police vehicles.”

Police Scotland have been asked to comment.

MORE FOLLOWS