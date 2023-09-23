Body found in property in Perth

A body has been discovered in a property in Perth.

The grim discovery was made by police on Saturday.

No identity has been revealed but the body was found following reports of concern for a woman.

Report to be submitted to Procurator Fiscal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55am on Saturday following a report of concern for a woman, officers discovered a body within a property in Scott Street, Perth.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

No further details are available at this stage.