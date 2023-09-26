Man admits terrifying ‘stress relief’ sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel

A man was seen stalking the corridors of a Perth homeless hostel clutching a sledgehammer after telling a resident: “Blood will be spilled tonight.”

Staff at Greyfriars House called police when they saw Ashley Hughes walk into another man’s room while holding the hammer.

Resident Ryan Morris was left terrified by the midnight visitor, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Hughes, 35, admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the hostel in the early hours of August 28.

The court, which heard Hughes used the hammer for “stress relief,” was told the incident stemmed from a bizarre joke involving a spoon.

Spoon joke

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “At about 8.30pm, Mr Morris and his friend Bjorn Ragnarasson met with the accused at the North Inch public park.

“Both said his behaviour seemed strange.

“He began making a joke about a spoon, before pulling a large spoon from his person.”

Hughes waved the spoon in the air and said: “Blood will be spilled tonight.”

“Mr Ragnarasson attempted to calm the situation,” said Mr Hamilton.

“He played it down, assuming the accused was just making a joke.”

Hughes and Mr Morris returned to Greyfriars.

Midnight visit

Mr Hamilton said: “After midnight, one staff member was in reception when he observed the accused on CCTV carrying a black and orange sledgehammer.

“He was seen to approach Mr Morris’s bedroom door.

“The accused then looked in the direction of the CCTV camera, stuck his tongue out and laughed.”

Hughes knocked on Mr Morris’s door and when he answered, asked if he wanted to go for a walk.

The staff member used an intercom system to ask what was going on.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused entered the room.

“Mr Morris was described as being scared. He found the accused’s behaviour strange and intimidating.

“He was scared he would become violent.”

Police were scrambled to the building.

When Hughes came out of Mr Morris’s room and walked downstairs, he was told by staff police were on their way.

He said: “It’s not a weapon, it’s a tool.”

Officers arrived about 10 minutes later.

They formed a cordon around Hughes’ room while they waited for back up.

“He could be heard speaking to himself within his bedroom,” said Mr Hamilton.

“Officers tried to engage with him but he became hostile.

“He began shouting and swearing, before adopting a fighting stance.”

Hughes continued to rant and was placed in handcuffs.

“He was searched and found to have a spoon in a back pocket,” said Mr Hamilton.

“The sledgehammer was inside his bedroom.”

Mr Morris later sent a panicked message to Mr Ragnarasson: “Can you please come here.

“Ash has just been to my door with a sledgehammer.”

Hammering logs

A lawyer for Hughes said he used the sledgehammer for “stress relief”.

She said “Mr Hughes advices me that he goes to the island beside the river and smashes up logs with the sledgehammer.”

He takes full responsibility for his actions, the solicitor said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC said: “The behaviour here is quite concerning.

“It seems like there is some kind of background that nobody has got to the bottom of but I am also aware he has been in custody for some period.”

She told Hughes: “You have pled guilty to a very serious crime and a number of people have been concerned about your behaviour.”

The sheriff admonished Hughes after hearing he had already served the equivalent of a two-month sentence on remand.

The court heard he is now staying in Durham.

