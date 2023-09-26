Man admits terrifying ‘stress relief’ sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man admits terrifying ‘stress relief’ sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel

Ashley Hughes was seen stalking the corridors of Greyfriars House with a hammer, after telling a friend: "Blood will be spilled tonight."

By Jamie Buchan
Hughes was spotted with the sledgehammer in Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.
Hughes was spotted with the sledgehammer in Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.

A man was seen stalking the corridors of a Perth homeless hostel clutching a sledgehammer after telling a resident: “Blood will be spilled tonight.”

Staff at Greyfriars House called police when they saw Ashley Hughes walk into another man’s room while holding the hammer.

Resident Ryan Morris was left terrified by the midnight visitor, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Hughes, 35, admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the hostel in the early hours of August 28.

The court, which heard Hughes used the hammer for “stress relief,” was told the incident stemmed from a bizarre joke involving a spoon.

Spoon joke

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “At about 8.30pm, Mr Morris and his friend Bjorn Ragnarasson met with the accused at the North Inch public park.

“Both said his behaviour seemed strange.

“He began making a joke about a spoon, before pulling a large spoon from his person.”

Hughes waved the spoon in the air and said: “Blood will be spilled tonight.”

“Mr Ragnarasson attempted to calm the situation,” said Mr Hamilton.

“He played it down, assuming the accused was just making a joke.”

Hughes and Mr Morris returned to Greyfriars.

Midnight visit

Mr Hamilton said: “After midnight, one staff member was in reception when he observed the accused on CCTV carrying a black and orange sledgehammer.

“He was seen to approach Mr Morris’s bedroom door.

“The accused then looked in the direction of the CCTV camera, stuck his tongue out and laughed.”

Hughes knocked on Mr Morris’s door and when he answered, asked if he wanted to go for a walk.

The staff member used an intercom system to ask what was going on.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused entered the room.

“Mr Morris was described as being scared. He found the accused’s behaviour strange and intimidating.

“He was scared he would become violent.”

Police were scrambled to the building.

When Hughes came out of Mr Morris’s room and walked downstairs, he was told by staff police were on their way.

He said: “It’s not a weapon, it’s a tool.”

Officers arrived about 10 minutes later.

They formed a cordon around Hughes’ room while they waited for back up.

“He could be heard speaking to himself within his bedroom,” said Mr Hamilton.

“Officers tried to engage with him but he became hostile.

“He began shouting and swearing, before adopting a fighting stance.”

Greyfriars Hostel
The council-run Greyfriars Hostel in Princes Street, Perth.

Hughes continued to rant and was placed in handcuffs.

“He was searched and found to have a spoon in a back pocket,” said Mr Hamilton.

“The sledgehammer was inside his bedroom.”

Mr Morris later sent a panicked message to Mr Ragnarasson: “Can you please come here.

“Ash has just been to my door with a sledgehammer.”

Hammering logs

A lawyer for Hughes said he used the sledgehammer for “stress relief”.

She said “Mr Hughes advices me that he goes to the island beside the river and smashes up logs with the sledgehammer.”

He takes full responsibility for his actions, the solicitor said.

Moncreiffe Island, Perth
Hughes’ solicitor said his client uses the sledgehammer on Moncreiffe Island for ‘stress relief’.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC said: “The behaviour here is quite concerning.

“It seems like there is some kind of background that nobody has got to the bottom of but I am also aware he has been in custody for some period.”

She told Hughes: “You have pled guilty to a very serious crime and a number of people have been concerned about your behaviour.”

The sheriff admonished Hughes after hearing he had already served the equivalent of a two-month sentence on remand.

The court heard he is now staying in Durham.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Alan Richardson. Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack Picture shows; Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim's face
Max McCaskill pictured in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Tan-nabis farm and compensating mum
Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…
HMP Edinburgh.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years
76-year-old Catherine Powell admits racist assault on Irish neighbour.
Perthshire pensioner admits racist attack on Irish neighbour after telling her: 'You should have…
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Fife man assaulted children by making them plank for an hour at a time
Sean Orman and Amanda Fleming are among those to smuggle illegal SIMs into Perth Prison.
Killer of Trainspotting 2 star questions 'public interest' after being caught with illegal SIM…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving Picture shows; Owen McGuinness. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2023
Pensioner blames 'near invisible' stop sign for two-vehicle smash on A94 in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Speccy Harry Potter' police hit threat