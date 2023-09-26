8 top Dunfermline loans: Fan favourites, returning heroes, nostalgia picks – and a MASCOT – as window set to shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 top Dunfermline loans: Fan favourites, returning heroes, nostalgia picks – and a MASCOT – as window set to shut

Temporary transfers are a huge part of the modern-day transfer market, as evidenced by this current Pars side. Courier Sport looks at standouts from over the years.

Former Dunfermline loan stars Allan McGregor, Adam Hammill, Paul McMullan, Kevin Rutkiewicz and Craig Faulconbridge. Images; SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline Athletic have made good use of loan players since James McPake took charge of the club.

Ben Summers is just the latest in a line of young talent to endear himself to the Pars support.

From what we’ve seen so far, Owen Moffat won’t be far behind.

They follow in the footsteps of Sam Fisher, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Ewan Otoo, who all returned to East End Park on three-year deals following successful loans.

The deadline for domestic loans to Scottish lower league clubs closes at the end of September, but James McPake has said it is unlikely any more will be added.

Ben Summers, currently one of the Dunfermline loan players, celebrates with his team-mates. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Ben Summers celebrates with his Dunfermline team-mates. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Yet with loan players set to make their mark on Dunfermline once again, Courier Sport looks back at eight of the more memorable ones from over the years.

Hans Segers

In goal for the Pars right now is loanee Harry Sharp, deputising well in the absence of No 1, Deniz Mehmet.

He is the latest in a long line of Dunfermline custodians to do a job for the club on a temporary basis – some have returned to sign permanently.

At the other end of the length of service spectrum is Hans Segers, who played just a handful of games for the Pars under Jim Leishman in 1988.

Goalkeeper Hans Segers during his time at Wimbledon. Image: PA.
The Dutchman joined on loan from Nottingham Forest, not long before becoming part of Wimbledon’s infamous “Crazy Gang”.

Allan McGregor

Since then many loans have appeared between the sticks before returning permanently – Chris Smith, Paul Gallacher and Ryan Scully among them.

The most notable of the goalkeepers to play on loan at Dunfermline, however, given what he has gone on to achieve, is Allan McGregor.

Dunfermline's Allan McGregor is challenged by Chris Sutton of Celtic. Image: SNS.
After completing the 2005/06 season at the Pars, the Rangers hall of famer has since won four top-flight titles, four Scottish Cups and five League Cups over two spells at Ibrox.

He also played in the Gers’ Europa League Cup final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last year and has represented Scotland 42 times during what is something of a golden era for Scottish goalkeepers.

McGregor earned many plaudits for his time at East End Park and used it as a springboard to establish himself as Rangers’ No 1.

Kevin Rutkiewicz

After captaining St Johnstone towards the end of a seven-year spell in Perth, Kevin Rutkiewicz joined Dunfermline on loan in January 2011.

He became part of a side that lost just one of its last 17 matches in the then-Scottish First Division, beating Raith Rovers and Falkirk to the title and securing a return to the top flight.

Kevin Rutkiewicz, during his days at Dunfermline, chases Partick Thistle's Simon Donnelly. Image: SNS.
Unfortunately, after returning to sign permanently, he struggled with injury and the Pars came straight back down.

Despite that, Rutkiewicz is fondly remembered by Pars fans for bringing a calming and commanding presence to the back line during that successful promotion campaign.

Adam Hammill

Adam Hammill’s time at Dunfermline was short and sweet during the 2006/07 season.

Known for his spectacular goals across his career, he got his for the Pars at Celtic Park.

Sadly, it turned out to be mere consolation.

Over his nine appearances for Dunfermline, Hammill got bums off seats with his direct running, trickery and shooting from distance.

He was a fans’ favourite from the off, making his first start in a Scottish Cup fourth-round victory over holders Hearts, setting up the only goal of the game.

Paul McMullan

Not so long ago, Dunfermline were trying to bring Paul McMullan back to the club ahead of his move to Derry City.

His name being bandied about excited the Pars fans due to his time on loan at East End Park in the 2016/17 season.

Paul McMullan during his Dunfermline Athletic loan spell. Image: SNS.
McMullan moved from Celtic as part of the deal that saw Dunfermline youngster PJ Crossan move to Celtic Park.

He usurped the much-loved Joe Cardle in the Pars attack and arguably his best performance came in the 2-2 draw at Easter Road in February of that season.

With Hibs going 2-0 up inside 24 minutes, McMullan soon pulled one back and almost had his side level before the break.

He was then heavily involved in the Pars’ positive play on either side of Kallum Higginbotham’s equaliser shortly after the break that earned a 2-2 draw.

Bruce Anderson

Like goalkeepers, Dunfermline have a lengthy list of strikers who have impressed as loan players

The likes of Lawrence Shankland, Aidan Keena and Craig Wighton – now at the club permanently – have all come in and improved the attack.

One of the most important contributions during a loan spell was from Bruce Anderson, then of Aberdeen.

Bruce Anderson was one of loans to star up front for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.
Anderson is now an established top-flight goal-scorer but first announced himself at senior level at East End Park.

After finding the net a few times in a stuttering start in the Aberdeen first-team, he joined Dunfermline in January 2019 and scored four crucial goals that helped stave off relegation.

Craig Faulconbridge

Like Segers earlier, this is a bit of a nostalgia pick, rather than for the player’s massive contribution.

Craig Faulconbridge’s appearances for Dunfermline on loan from Coventry City in 1998 were in single digits, his goal contribution singular.

Craig Faulconbridge, left, is congratulated by his Dunfermline Athletic team-mates after his equaliser. Image: SNS.
But that single goal temporarily changed the direction of the league title.

With Rangers chasing 10-in-a-row, Celtic needed a win against the Pars to secure the league title at East End Park.

They were ahead through Simon Donnelly but Faulconbridge popped up at the back post as a late substitute to level and delay Celtic’s title party.

There are Dunfermline loan players and then there is… Sunshine the Leith Lynx

Back in April 2017, regular mascot Sammy the Tammy was AWOL after getting himself into hot water.

It was the first day of the month, Hibs were in town and, on the morning of the clash, Jim Leishman moved quickly to bring in Sunshine the Leith Lynx from Easter Road.

The move was short and even though he filled in admirably, Sunshine returned to Hibs the following week.

Sammy eventually reassumed his role as Dunfermline Athletic mascot, a post he still holds to this day.

