8 top Dunfermline loans: Fan favourites, returning heroes, nostalgia picks – and a MASCOT – as window set to shut

Dunfermline Athletic have made good use of loan players since James McPake took charge of the club.

Ben Summers is just the latest in a line of young talent to endear himself to the Pars support.

From what we’ve seen so far, Owen Moffat won’t be far behind.

They follow in the footsteps of Sam Fisher, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Ewan Otoo, who all returned to East End Park on three-year deals following successful loans.

The deadline for domestic loans to Scottish lower league clubs closes at the end of September, but James McPake has said it is unlikely any more will be added.

Yet with loan players set to make their mark on Dunfermline once again, Courier Sport looks back at eight of the more memorable ones from over the years.

Hans Segers

In goal for the Pars right now is loanee Harry Sharp, deputising well in the absence of No 1, Deniz Mehmet.

He is the latest in a long line of Dunfermline custodians to do a job for the club on a temporary basis – some have returned to sign permanently.

At the other end of the length of service spectrum is Hans Segers, who played just a handful of games for the Pars under Jim Leishman in 1988.

The Dutchman joined on loan from Nottingham Forest, not long before becoming part of Wimbledon’s infamous “Crazy Gang”.

Allan McGregor

Since then many loans have appeared between the sticks before returning permanently – Chris Smith, Paul Gallacher and Ryan Scully among them.

The most notable of the goalkeepers to play on loan at Dunfermline, however, given what he has gone on to achieve, is Allan McGregor.

After completing the 2005/06 season at the Pars, the Rangers hall of famer has since won four top-flight titles, four Scottish Cups and five League Cups over two spells at Ibrox.

He also played in the Gers’ Europa League Cup final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last year and has represented Scotland 42 times during what is something of a golden era for Scottish goalkeepers.

McGregor earned many plaudits for his time at East End Park and used it as a springboard to establish himself as Rangers’ No 1.

Kevin Rutkiewicz

After captaining St Johnstone towards the end of a seven-year spell in Perth, Kevin Rutkiewicz joined Dunfermline on loan in January 2011.

He became part of a side that lost just one of its last 17 matches in the then-Scottish First Division, beating Raith Rovers and Falkirk to the title and securing a return to the top flight.

Unfortunately, after returning to sign permanently, he struggled with injury and the Pars came straight back down.

Despite that, Rutkiewicz is fondly remembered by Pars fans for bringing a calming and commanding presence to the back line during that successful promotion campaign.

Adam Hammill

Adam Hammill’s time at Dunfermline was short and sweet during the 2006/07 season.

Known for his spectacular goals across his career, he got his for the Pars at Celtic Park.

Sadly, it turned out to be mere consolation.

Dunfermline Athletic 2006/07 Away Shirt. This shirt was produced by TFG and displayed The Purvis Group Sponsor on front. This shirt was most memorable for, when Adam Hammill scored that wonderful goal at Parkhead from 22 yards out to beat the helpless Arthur Boruc in goals pic.twitter.com/fTPlpDbanr — East End Bounce (@1885Dunfermline) June 13, 2023

Over his nine appearances for Dunfermline, Hammill got bums off seats with his direct running, trickery and shooting from distance.

He was a fans’ favourite from the off, making his first start in a Scottish Cup fourth-round victory over holders Hearts, setting up the only goal of the game.

Paul McMullan

Not so long ago, Dunfermline were trying to bring Paul McMullan back to the club ahead of his move to Derry City.

His name being bandied about excited the Pars fans due to his time on loan at East End Park in the 2016/17 season.

McMullan moved from Celtic as part of the deal that saw Dunfermline youngster PJ Crossan move to Celtic Park.

He usurped the much-loved Joe Cardle in the Pars attack and arguably his best performance came in the 2-2 draw at Easter Road in February of that season.

With Hibs going 2-0 up inside 24 minutes, McMullan soon pulled one back and almost had his side level before the break.

He was then heavily involved in the Pars’ positive play on either side of Kallum Higginbotham’s equaliser shortly after the break that earned a 2-2 draw.

Bruce Anderson

Like goalkeepers, Dunfermline have a lengthy list of strikers who have impressed as loan players

The likes of Lawrence Shankland, Aidan Keena and Craig Wighton – now at the club permanently – have all come in and improved the attack.

One of the most important contributions during a loan spell was from Bruce Anderson, then of Aberdeen.

Anderson is now an established top-flight goal-scorer but first announced himself at senior level at East End Park.

After finding the net a few times in a stuttering start in the Aberdeen first-team, he joined Dunfermline in January 2019 and scored four crucial goals that helped stave off relegation.

Craig Faulconbridge

Like Segers earlier, this is a bit of a nostalgia pick, rather than for the player’s massive contribution.

Craig Faulconbridge’s appearances for Dunfermline on loan from Coventry City in 1998 were in single digits, his goal contribution singular.

But that single goal temporarily changed the direction of the league title.

With Rangers chasing 10-in-a-row, Celtic needed a win against the Pars to secure the league title at East End Park.

They were ahead through Simon Donnelly but Faulconbridge popped up at the back post as a late substitute to level and delay Celtic’s title party.

There are Dunfermline loan players and then there is… Sunshine the Leith Lynx

Back in April 2017, regular mascot Sammy the Tammy was AWOL after getting himself into hot water.

It was the first day of the month, Hibs were in town and, on the morning of the clash, Jim Leishman moved quickly to bring in Sunshine the Leith Lynx from Easter Road.

Dunfermline Athletic are pleased to confirm the emergency transfer of @HibsOfficial club mascot, ‘Sunshine’. More – https://t.co/tubpwdyLso pic.twitter.com/KJ6qC27iDy — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 1, 2017

The move was short and even though he filled in admirably, Sunshine returned to Hibs the following week.

Sammy eventually reassumed his role as Dunfermline Athletic mascot, a post he still holds to this day.