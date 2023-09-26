Dundee pensioner who held child’s head underwater is jailed for three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee pensioner who held child’s head underwater is jailed for three years

William Ramsay was found guilty of the historical abuse of two boys.

By Grant McCabe
William Ramsay has been jailed.
William Ramsay has been jailed.

A pensioner guilty of horrific physical abuse against two young boys has been jailed for three years.

William Ramsay preyed on the youngsters during a 13-year reign of terror in Dundee.

Jurors heard how the now-71-year-old plunged the head of one terrified victim underwater.

Ramsay was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

The pensioner had previously been convicted of five assault charges – including one to the danger of a boy’s life – spanning between 1978 and 1991 after the trial in Dundee earlier this year.

The jury found allegations he sexually abused one of the boys and raped a girl on various occasions to be not proven.

Unrepentant abuser

His lawyer Tony Lenehan KC had asked Lady Drummond to consider an alternative to custody but the judge told Ramsay: “Your behaviour must have had a harmful effect on them.

“One victim – now deceased – turned to substance abuse due to his treatment.

“You deny all responsibility, as you did at trial.

“You stated to the social worker (in a pre-sentencing report) that you have done nothing wrong despite being found guilty.

“You are critical of those that you have offended against.”

The hearing was told Ramsay was unable to carry out unpaid work as an alternative punishment due to apparent ill health and was also “unwilling” to pay a fine or compensation.

The judge said, in any event, only a jail-term was “appropriate”.

Ramsay, of Dundee, blew a kiss to a weeping woman in court as he was taken to the cells.

Trial heard of abuse

The trial previously heard how the victim who has since passed away was injured after being repeatedly hit on the head, punched and threatened.

On various occasions between 1978 and 1985, Ramsay attacked the boy in properties across Dundee.

In December 1983, when the youngster was 10, Ramsay repeatedly struck him on the head and body with his hands.

The other then child suffered similar attacks over a 13-year period from 1978 but was also kicked and had his head held underwater, putting his life in danger.

Ramsay’s co-accused, June Rattray, of Blairgowrie, admitted repeatedly striking the first child in 1985 with a belt at another property in Dundee, causing him injury.

