Pensioners convicted of historical child assaults in Dundee, including endangering life and belt attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pensioners convicted of historical child assaults in Dundee, including endangering life and belt attack

June Rattray admitted assault while William Ramsay was found guilty of five charges after a seven-day trial.

By Ross Gardiner
June Rattray and William Ramsay will be sentenced at Dundee High Court. Image: DC Thomson.
June Rattray and William Ramsay will be sentenced at Dundee High Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A pair of pensioners will be sentenced next month for a string of violent assaults on two young boys in Dundee in the 1970s and 80s.

After a seven-day trial, William Ramsay was found guilty of five assaults.

His co-accused and former partner June Rattray, 67, had already admitted an assault involving a belt.

Among the “catalogue” of attacks, 71-year-old Ramsay was convicted of an assault which put one young victim’s life in danger.

Ramsay’s other victim – who was attacked from the age of just five – is no longer alive.

The jury found allegations he sexually abused one of the boys and raped a girl on various occasions to be not proven.

Rattray was in hospital and absent from much of the proceedings, which have taken place at the High Court in Dundee.

Ramsay and Rattray will return to the city’s High Court on August 29 to be sentenced.

Struck boy with belt

Ramsay was found guilty by the majority of jurors of five assault charges.

On various occasions between 1978 and 1985, he attacked his now-deceased victim in properties across Dundee.

He made threats towards the boy and punched and struck him on the head and body, injuring him as a result.

In December 1983, when the youngster was 10, Ramsay repeatedly struck him on the head and body with his hands.

June Rattray
June Rattray at the start of the trial.

Rattray admitted repeatedly striking the same child in 1985 with a belt at another property in Dundee, causing him injury.

Held boy’s head under water

Ramsay’s other victim was attacked and threatened over a 13-year period from 1978, when he was four, at Dundee properties.

Ramsay struck and punched him on the head and body and kicked him on the body.

William Ramsay.

He seized the boy by his head and held it under water, injuring him and endangering his life.

He admitted seizing him by his clothing and pulling him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Jail warning

First offender Ramsay. of Albert Street in Dundee, opted not to give evidence at his trial and was told imprisonment is now being contemplated in light of the verdicts.

However, his solicitor advocate Tony Lenehan suggested an alternative may present itself after background reports have been prepared and considered.

Rattray, of Croft Court in Blairgowrie, was not in court when the jury of seven men and seven women returned the verdicts on her co-accused.

Her solicitor advocate Charles Ferguson explained the former taxi firm employee was in hospital.

Judge Lady Drummond continued bail for both offenders.

She said: “Mr Ramsay… these are a catalogue of serious and violent offences.

“One of them is to the danger of life.

“You committed these over a considerable period of time.

“I’m considering custody in relation to these matters.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Former Fife Council carer Diane Rodger.
Callous Fife council carer stole Morrison's vouchers from vulnerable client for pre-Christmas spending spree
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — £1 crime payment order and illegal SIM flushed out
Queensferry Road was closed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Group in court over Rosyth house fires and drugs charges
Fisher overtook at the bend near Cluny and Strathore Road in Fife. Image: Google.
Careless Fife driver claimed off-duty police officer had been 'brake testing' him
Vincent Ferrier covered his face as he arrived at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sick image stash found on Fife pervert's phone as wife searched for bird snap
Survivors Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see Angus rapist Logan Doig sentenced.
Boyfriend who became a monster: Survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig tell their stories
Kirk Gillon appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: LinkedIn.
Fife pub boss drink-drive smash sounded like 'plane crash', court told
Officers from GEOAmey, which apologised for delaying the start of his trial, help cover Dean Stirton's face as he arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Under-fire GEOAmey apologises for disrupting Perth assault trial
James Peacock. Image: Facebook.
Bogus workman jailed for targeting more pensioners in Fife
Thomson committed his sick crimes on Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dunfermline Snapchat predator avoids prison because 'deserved' sentence would have been too short