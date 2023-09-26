Man dies following disturbance in Stonehaven

A man has died and a 50-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance took place on Broomhill Road in Stonehaven.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a building yard on Broomhill Road at around 10.40am today.

A man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident in Stonehaven.

Police are investigating and carrying out inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.40am on Tuesday, September 26, to a report of a disturbance at a premises in the Broomhill Road area of Stonehaven.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”