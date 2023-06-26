Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former Dundee United team-mate making transition ‘seamless’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former Dundee United team-mate making transition ‘seamless’

McMullan joined the League of Ireland runners-up and is gearing up for European football next month

By George Cran
Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Former Dundee winger Paul McMullan. Image: SNS

Leaving Dundee with a Championship winner’s medal around his neck was a fitting farewell for Paul McMullan.

The 27-year-old winger played a key role in the Dark Blues’ success last season, excelling in the first half of the campaign.

Though his form dipped late in the campaign, he did enough to earn a nomination for the PFA Championship Player of the Year.

And he made his desire to stay on beyond this summer clear in the winter. However, a new contract offer was not forthcoming before the end of the season and he decided to move on to pastures new.

Paul McMullan spins away in celebration after notching for Dundee against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.

A new city in a new country and a new league, McMullan is looking forward to a fresh adventure after a career that has included Celtic, Dunfermline, Dundee United and Dundee.

“I fancied something different,” he told the Derry Journal.

“I’ve probably played the last eight or nine years of my career in the Championship bar one when we went up to the Premiership but I just fancied something different.”

He added: “To leave on a high having won the league and contributed a significant part was probably a good way to leave Dundee and now it’s time to start a new chapter here and hopefully I can have similar success.

Paul McMullan and Jordan Marshall celebrate with the Championship trophy - both though have left Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McMullan and Jordan Marshall celebrate with the Championship trophy – both though have left Dundee. Image: SNS.

“I feel like I’ve played against the same 10 left backs for the last nine years so I’m looking forward to seeing a couple of different faces and testing my skills against different people.”

‘Seamless transition’

Though based in Northern Ireland, Derry City compete in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

They play across the summer months with the Candystripes heading to reigning champions Shamrock Rovers on Monday night.

McMullan can’t play until the transfer window opens on July 1 but is already looking forward to what he can add to the team who finished runners-up in 2022.

That second-placed finish saw qualification for the Europa Conference League with McMullan’s second appearance for Derry potentially coming away in the Faroe Islands at HB Torshavn.

Having already trained for a week at the Brandywell Stadium, the winger is getting settled into life in a new city.

And that’s been helped by a former Dundee United team-mate in Mark Connolly.

“I’ve been speaking to Mark for a couple of months about it back and forth and then it just kind of fell into place and now I’m here,” McMullan added.

“He’s been great since we’ve moved over. Anything I thought, I’m not sure about that, I’d text him and within 20 minutes he’d have an answer for me and have two or three people waiting to help me.

Mark Connolly in action for United.

“It’s made the transition seamless and made it feel easier whereas when you move to another country you can sort of feel a bit stuck and not knowing what to do but they’ve been great and it has made it so much easier.

“We always wanted to try something different.

“It’s just up to me to make it worth it by producing the goods on the pitch.”

