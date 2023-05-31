Paul McMullan reportedly set for Dundee exit as winger mulls other offers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McMullan is reportedly set to end his time at Dundee.

The 27-year-old’s contract at Dens Park expires this summer and the Daily Record are reporting he is bidding farewell to the Dark Blues.

Courier Sport understands McMullan has four contract offers on the table from other clubs.

And he appears set to make a move for next season.

McMullan played a key part in Dundee’s Championship success last term, earning a nomination for PFA Player of the Year.

In January, he revealed his desire to sign an extended deal with the club.

However, no contract offers were forthcoming until the campaign ended.

And that was extended during the lengthy search to replace Gary Bowyer which ended on Monday with the appointment of Tony Docherty.

New deals have begun to be announced this week with Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins putting pen to paper on two-year extensions.

But is seems McMullan won’t be joining them for next season.

The former Dunfermline winger was signed by the current Pars boss James McPake back in 2021 from rivals Dundee United.

Since then he has made 110 appearances and scored 10 goals.