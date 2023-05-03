Dundee star Paul McMullan in the running for PFA Player of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee winger Paul McMullan is among four nominees for the PFA Championship Player of the Year.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar first half of the season with goals and assists aplenty.

Form has tailed off in recent weeks but his contribution to the Dark Blues this term has been impressive.

McMullan has enjoyed his most prolific season since crossing the street from Dundee United in January 2021.

He has found the net seven times in all competitions and has been credited with 11 assists in the Championship this term.

Who else is nominated?

That puts him level with fellow-nominee Dom Thomas in the league’s top assist list.

Thomas is joined by Queen’s Park team-mate Grant Savoury in being nominated after an impressive first season in the second tier for the former Peterhead man.

And making up the quartet is Ayr United frontman Dipo Akinyemi after his goal-laden campaign.

The Honest Men striker has 20 goals in 35 appearances this term, five ahead of second-placed Simon Murray.

The Championship is set for a thrilling climax this Friday as Dundee and Queen’s Park battle it out for the title and promotion to the top flight.