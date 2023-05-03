Dundee star Paul McMullan in the running for PFA Player of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Paul McMullan in the running for PFA Player of the Year

Dark Blues winger among four nominees after stellar early-season form.

By George Cran
Dundee winger Paul McMullan celebrates a goal.
Dundee's Paul McMullan has scored seven goals this season. Image: SNS.

Dundee winger Paul McMullan is among four nominees for the PFA Championship Player of the Year.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar first half of the season with goals and assists aplenty.

Form has tailed off in recent weeks but his contribution to the Dark Blues this term has been impressive.

McMullan has enjoyed his most prolific season since crossing the street from Dundee United in January 2021.

He has found the net seven times in all competitions and has been credited with 11 assists in the Championship this term.

Who else is nominated?

That puts him level with fellow-nominee Dom Thomas in the league’s top assist list.

Thomas is joined by Queen’s Park team-mate Grant Savoury in being nominated after an impressive first season in the second tier for the former Peterhead man.

And making up the quartet is Ayr United frontman Dipo Akinyemi after his goal-laden campaign.

The Honest Men striker has 20 goals in 35 appearances this term, five ahead of second-placed Simon Murray.

The Championship is set for a thrilling climax this Friday as Dundee and Queen’s Park battle it out for the title and promotion to the top flight.

