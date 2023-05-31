Balgavies Loch: Man found dead in Angus nature reserve car park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 42-year-old man has been found dead in a car park at an Angus nature reserve.

Police were called to the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Balgavies Loch, four miles east of Forfar, on Tuesday.

The man was found dead within the car park at the nature reserve.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police called to nature reserve

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man was found dead within Balgavies Loch car park on Tuesday.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

The Balgavies Loch nature reserve is situated on the Lunan Water between Forfar and Friockheim.