Balgavies Loch: Man found dead in Angus nature reserve car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Balgavies Loch: Man found dead in Angus nature reserve car park

The 42-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday.

By Laura Devlin
Balgavies Loch nature reserve. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A 42-year-old man has been found dead in a car park at an Angus nature reserve.

Police were called to the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Balgavies Loch, four miles east of Forfar, on Tuesday.

The man was found dead within the car park at the nature reserve.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police called to nature reserve

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man was found dead within Balgavies Loch car park on Tuesday.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

The Balgavies Loch nature reserve is situated on the Lunan Water between Forfar and Friockheim.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Sheila Stewart: Former Angus Guide commissioner dies aged 93
Brechin domestic bully slapped woman when his Xbox WiFi disconnected
Why are Angus and Highland Perthshire paths in need of repair?
Clumsy cocaine dealer caught in Angus after spilling drugs inside his car
Arbroath remains resolute with harbourside show of support against RNLI downgrade decision
Clean-up continues after farm spill "disaster" on tributary burn of Angus salmon river
Temperatures to hit 23°C in Tayside - but will it last?
Train drivers set for August 'boycott' over Stonehaven rail crash failures
Abusive Montrose carer smashed egg over pregnant woman's head and hurled faeces at her
Obituary: Archie Campbell of Arbroath set goal-scoring record and became junior football official